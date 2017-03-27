2017 Summer Internship Program

OCN is offering a Summer Internship Program to high school graduates, undergraduates, and college graduates in fields related to Media Ministry and Communications. The OCN Internship program is unique in that we are seeking students in their own local communities to gain experiences in the field.

The program requires a part-time commitment from the end of May through beginning of September, personal laptop, and smartphone. Ability to travel and work remotely. Ability to work both independently and collaboratively. These will be an unpaid internships for those seeking community service hours or College credit. Positions are as follows: