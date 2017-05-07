Meditate On These Things

The OCN family is sending prayers and warmest wishes for a speedy recovery to Fr. Stavros following his surgery. We hope his recovery period finds him steadier, stronger, and healthier with each day.

We will now be including the daily reading of Epistle and Gospel with The Prayer Team.

Philippians 4:4-13

Finally, brethren, whatever things are true,

Whatever things are noble,

Whatever things are just,

Whatever things are pure,

Whatever things are lovely,

Whatever things are of good report,

If there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy—

Meditate on these things.

Philippians 4:8

Good morning Prayer Team!

Christ is Risen!

I could write an entire week of reflections on this verse alone! It makes mention of virtues that are fast disappearing in our world today. As we reflect on this verse today, think of the meaning of these words, what St. Paul is referring to and how the world has turned these words around.

Truth—Jesus tells us in the Bible “The truth shall set you free.” (John 8:32) We live in a world where dishonesty is almost expected, and sadly, in some professions, required. The truth is the highest authority—without truth, none of the virtues that follow are possible. There is no nobility, or justice, or purity, nothing can be lovely, or of good report if it is based in a lie. The ultimate source of truth is the Lord.

Nobility—we are obsessed with control. Yet, there is no nobility in doing something when you know exactly what the outcome will be. That’s why it’s a noble thing for a firefighter to rush into a burning building to save someone, or a patient to wage a battle with cancer, or a person to listen to someone who needs comfort, because in any of these situations, a person does not know the outcome, but takes a chance anyway.

Just—Just is what is fair, not in the eyes of society, but in the eyes of God. Just means doing the right thing, even if it is not popular.

Purity—A pure white sheet is a piece of cloth without any stain, wrinkle or blemish. We were each wrapped in one of these after our baptisms. Purity is under constant attack—it is hard to keep a body pure, to not engage in overindulging in food or alcohol, or for those yet to be married, to stay pure in body and wait for marriage. It is hard to stay pure in mind when we receive messages of violence in movies and distrust of contemporary leaders. It is hard to stay pure in spirit when the faith is constantly under attack. Yet, to fight the battle for purity is not only noble, but it is rewarding.

Lovely—there is beauty in each person because each person is created in God’s image and likeness. It is so sad when I hear someone call another person “ugly,” because it is so untrue. There are no ugly people. There are people who do ugly things, but every person is innately beautiful because God made them that way.

Good report—It’s hard to watch the news most days because the reports are anything but good. In fact, a good friend of mine says to me, during the occasional “woe is me” conversation that all of us have with our friends, “tell me something good.” Today in your friendships, and in your marriages (for those who are married) focus on saying something good to your friends, or your spouse. Even if you can’t muster anything good to say about them in particular, say something good to them. We need more good reports in the world.

Truth, nobility, justice, purity, loveliness, and good reports, these are virtuous things upon which we should meditate.

One last thing today—another mantra I use to live my life is “If it’s not good, it’s not from God.” Only good things come from God, so if it is not a good thing, it isn’t from Him. Truth, nobility, justice, purity, loveliness, good reports—these are good things that come from God. Dishonesty, distrust, injustice, ugly behavior, bad news—these are not things of God. So meditate on the things of God today, and make an effort to work at ONE of these virtues—truth, nobility, justice, purity, loveliness or a good report—work at ONE of these today. Then pick a different one tomorrow until you’ve had one day with each of them. Then try two on a day, and so on, until all six become part of your daily life.

Heavenly Father, thank You for all the blessings in my life, for those things I can see, and even the blessings I cannot see. Help me to be a person of virtue today and always. Help me to be truthful, and surround me with people who will encourage truth. Give me strength to do what is noble, and to trust in You, even when I don’t know the outcome. Help me to be pure in mind, body and spirit today, to control my thoughts and my actions. Help me to seek justice by doing what is fair and by helping out the person who has been treated unfairly. Help me to see the beauty in all people. And help me be someone who shares good news today, one who is grateful for the good and perfect gifts that are coming from You. Amen.

Have a great day today!

+Fr. Stavros

With Roger Hunt providing today's Daily Reading:

