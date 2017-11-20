The 3rd Archon International Conference on Religious Freedom

By Orthodox Christian News in Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate
Nov 20, 2017

The Persecution of Christians in the Holy Lands & Middle East – Consequences & Solutions

The Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate are hosting The 3rd Archon International Conference on Religious Freedom in Washington, D.C. on December 4-6, 2017.   The Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate will engage scholars, human rights advocates, top government officials, and religious leaders from around the world to  confront this Christian crisis.

The OCN is pleased to cover this conference and share it with you LIVE.  Click here for the schedule and additional information.  

Click here to download a brochure.

Let Us Stand Together to #EndPersecutionofChristians

 

HISTORY OF THE ARCHONS

The Order of St. Andrew of the Ecumenical Patriarchate was organized on the Sunday of Orthodoxy, March 10, 1966 when His Eminence Archbishop Iakovos conferred upon thirty outstanding laymen of the Church the various Offikion or Offices of the Ecumenical Patriarchate on behalf of His All Holiness Patriarch Athenagoras of blessed memory. They were honored because of their love, loyalty and support of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and their contribution to its advancement and welfare.

To Learn More About the Order of St. Andrew of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, click here.

