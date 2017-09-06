A new creation

Have you ever been really excited about getting something new? New clothes, a new toy, maybe some new school supplies this year. It’s fun to have something fresh and clean and new.

In today’s epistle reading, Saint Paul tells how people could become Christians. He wrote, “A new creation is everything!” A new creation is everything, and we Christians become new creations when we are baptized and become full members of the Church. You might not be able to see it on the outside, but things are different when you are a new creation, a new Christian.

When we get something new—like a pair of shoes, for example—we might throw out the ratty, old things that we had before. Then, we make sure we take good care of our new things. We want to keep our new things fresh and clean. If you scuff up a new pair of shoes, you kind of feel bad, don’t you?

When we are baptized, we want to take good care of our new self. We try to make good choices so we stay clean (on the inside). We can look to our Lord, Jesus Christ, who was and is the cleanest of us all! We can look to the saints who struggled to keep clean. A new creation is everything! Let’s try to keep it that way!

“LET MY BODY BECOME A CHURCH”: ST. THEODORA OF VASTA

You’ve played with blocks, haven’t you? You might build a tower or another structure. It might look good at first, but it collapses if you don’t build it right! Do you want to know how God used a building to tell people about one of His saints, Saint Theodora?

St. Theodora lived a thousand years ago, in a little town called Vasta, in southern Greece. When she was a young woman, lots of robbers came into her town to steal things and hurt people. St. Theodora wanted to help her town and her neighbors, so she dressed as a soldier and tried to fight. She died on the field there. When she was dying, she said, “Let my body become a church, my hair a forest of trees, and my blood a spring to water them.”

Now, if you visit the little town of Vasta, you can see an amazing church. It has 17 big trees that poke through the roof! A spring flows under the church and waters the trees. Scientists have tried to explain how this works! The trees are so heavy, and the church is so small. Anybody would think the church would topple over like that. But people come from all over to visit this church and to pray to Saint Theodora. With this interesting church, God shows faithful Christians how His saint is holy! Many people have learned how amazing Saint Theodora was, just by seeing her amazing church!

We celebrate the nameday of Saint Theodora on Sept. 11th (Sept. 24th, OC).

