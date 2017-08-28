Addiction: An Affliction of the Soul

The Orthodox Christian Network is proud to present our new podcast “Addiction and Orthodoxy”. This week Deacon Nikolas tackles the spiritual and theological definitions of addictions. Many use depressant and stimulants to conquer pain and fatigue to free themselves from the harshness of the world around them instead of looking to God for eternal peace. Soon this escape becomes an addiction and distances those afflicted from the reality God has created for them. Listen in to learn more!

If you or someone you know is currently seeking help for your addiction please reach out to your local clergy, counselor, or call SAMSHA 1-800-662-HELP (4357),(also known as the Treatment Referral Routing Service) is a confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year, information service, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

The Reverend Deacon Nikolas Delaveris, M. Div.



Reverend Deacon Nikolas Delaveris is the Deacon of Saint Sophia Cathedral of Washington, DC. Deacon Nikolas holds a BA (2008) in Jazz Studies from Michigan State University, a Master of Divinity (2015) from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, and a Certificate of Completion (2015) from the Addictions Counselor Education Program, University of Massachusetts, Boston. Over the last five years, he has served as an Addictions/Behavioral Health Counselor to a various Mental Health Clinics, Recovery Homes, and Outpatient Programs in both Boston, MA and the DC Metropolitan area. Deacon Nikolas currently works as a private counselor for individual and families across the United States. When not in a clinical or ecclesial setting, Deacon Nikolas enjoys putting his hands to work as a professional carpenter.

In addition to varied internship and employment experiences over the years in both Jazz performance and addictions counseling, Nikolas possesses an extensive record of youth ministry service to the Greek Orthodoxy Archdiocese, including GOYA, OCF, Camp Nazareth, Camp Saint Paul and Ionian Village.

