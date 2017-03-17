Finding Faith: Always, Now and Forever

A recent article in the “Faith & Family” section of the local Saturday newspaper reported on a research study. A sociologist and historian teamed up in Canada to find growing mainline churches by focusing on data from 2003-2013. They defined “growing” and “declining” as an average of two percent or more per year in either direction.

The researchers asked four key Canadian denominations (Anglican, United Church, Presbyterian, Evangelical Lutheran) to list their growing congregations. They encountered a problem: “Few, if any … were actually growing … A few had experienced a little bit of growth in one or two years in the past, but for the most part, they were holding steady at best, or actually in steady declines.”

The researchers then sought out growing churches in general and found, to their amazement, that growth was not pegged to adapting to social change but adherence to basic Christianity, prayer, Bible reading, and evangelism. Some of the findings of growing Christian churches revealed that:

Pastors are more conservative than congregants (opposite in declining churches).

93% of clergy believe that Jesus rose from the dead (56% in declining churches).

83% of lay people believe that Jesus rose from the dead (67% in declining churches).

46% of pastors believe that Jesus is the only way to eternal life (0% in declining churches).

100% of clergy affirm the need to evangelize (50% in declining churches).

100% of clergy believe in miracles in response to prayers (44% in declining churches).

* Above taken from the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Saturday, December 10, 2016 (timesfreepress.com/life).

Who could fathom Christian clergy who do not believe in the cornerstone teaching of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead? Of these people Saint Paul writes, “If Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile and you are still in your sins.” (1 Cor. 15:17). Saint Peter refers to “the ignorant and unstable” who “twist to their own destruction, as they do the other scriptures,” the points in Saint Paul’s epistles that are hard to understand. (2 Pet. 3:15-16)

Finding Comfort in the Consistency of Truth

Like most human beings (naturally averse to change), the growing churches are attracting those averse to unwarranted change: “Jesus Christ, the same yesterday and today and forever” (Heb. 13:8). When it comes to faith, they do not want to change with the times or be “tossed to and fro and carried about by every wind of doctrine” (Eph. 4:14) or join a church espousing no doctrine at all! The vehement attacks against such churches by liberal Christians and the groups they comprise crystallize the divide between the two. When Orthodox clergy and laity pray twice in the liturgy for our hierarchs to rightly divide the word of truth, compromise is no option.

To be sure, there is always a pastoral dimension. Today, so many are raised in dysfunctional circumstances, exacerbated by an amoral (if not immoral) world, that it is difficult for churches to maintain the high bar that Scripture sets. Even the Orthodox Church’s canon law (like every system of law) has a mechanism to relax its rules called economia (a means of mercy as the best course of action to restore a person back into the faith and observance of the rules that had been relaxed). By comparison, a judge may relax (but cannot abrogate) the law, granting clemency to someone on trial, believing it to be the best course to render the person law abiding again.

What is not allowed is rewriting Scripture in every generation to suit the social mores of the day, as if God is clay to be fashioned in the image of man and not the other way around (Is. 45:9; Jer. 18:5-6; Rom. 9:20-21). We refashion God every time we rewrite Scripture to suit ourselves. We are playing God at this point. Very dangerous!