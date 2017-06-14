An Opportunity to Reflect at a Church Dedicated to the Apostles Near the Sea of Galilee

The students started their pilgrimage on May 21st and will return to Boston on June 26th.

Day 5:

Our final stop of day five took us about two hours outside of Jerusalem to Tiberius. Near the Sea of Galilee, we pulled up to a church with 12 crosses, one symbolizing each apostle. The church was dedicated to the Apostles, who were called out from Capernaum, some even from the very sea we were looking at. The church was filled with iconography of the life of Christ, as well as many unique icons, like icons depicting how Christ called each of the four evangelists, as well as an icon of the Mystical Supper, showing the sinful woman anointing Jesus, while Judas scolds her, asking why wasn’t this money given to the poor. It was also on this same Sea that Christ appeared to His disciples after His Resurrection, ordering them to cast their nets to the right side of the boat, in which they caught a multitude of fish, in where he sat and ate with them. We reflected on these events, which were especially close to us, being that all of us are seminarians and are about to go out into parishes to preach and teach Christ, whether as priests, pastoral assistants, youth directors, or as active lay members and Orthodox Christians.

