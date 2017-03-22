Announcement by the Holy Monastery of Vatopedi

Today’s verdict on the part of the Greek justice system has restored the honour of those who have been so unfairly treated for almost a decade.

The Holy and Great Monastery of Vatopaid glorifies God for permitting those people to be vindicated.

It can now continue its spiritual and charitable tasks without let or hindrance.

Thanks are due to the Ecumenical Patriarch, Bartholomew I, the Church of Greece, the Patriarchates of Alexandria and Jerusalem and to all the clergy and laity who supported us all these years.

