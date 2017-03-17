Archon Regional Commanders Host Archon Symposium in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL: The Metropolis of Chicago Regional Commanders of the Greek Orthodox Order of Saint Andrew (Archons) Gus Pablecas and John Manos visited St George Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago on Sunday, March 12. Following Sunday Services, the Regional Commanders presented an Archon Symposium on the Five Core Issues facing the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Since accepting the post of Regional Commanders for the Metropolis of Chicago, both John G. Manos and Gus M. Pablecas have made it their mission, with help from fellow Archons within the Metropolis of Chicago, to spread the word of the Order of the Archons by establishing an initiative that teaches about religious freedom to lay people within the Metropolis of Chicago. A primary method of spreading the word has been the establishment of Religious Freedom Symposiums that delve into how the Archons are defending and promoting the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.

As part of this initiative, the Regional Commanders have developed a PowerPoint presentation on the Five Key Issues of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to coincide with their parish visits to speak with congregants. Their ultimate goal through this initiative is to reach out to all parishes in the Metropolis of Chicago to spread the word about Religious Freedom and the plight of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Eastern Orthodox Christians are the second largest Christian faith tradition worldwide. The Metropolis of Chicago oversees all Greek Orthodox Parishes within Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, as well as eastern Missouri and northwest Indiana. You can find more information on the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago on our website: www.chicago.goarch.org. More information on the Order of Saint Andrew and their Religious Freedom Resolution Initiative can be found on their website:www.Archons.org.

