Authenticity Starts with Vulnerability

We will now be including the daily reading of Epistle and Gospel with The Prayer Team.

Authentic Relationships

Let love be genuine; hate what is evil, hold fast to what is good; love one another with brotherly affection; outdo one another in showing honor. Romans 12:9-10

Love is patient and kind; love is not jealous or boastful; it is not arrogant or rude. Love does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrong, but rejoices in the right. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends. I Corinthians 13: 4-8

Good morning Prayer Team!

Christ is Risen!

The most basic building block of any human relationship is respect. Two people who don’t know each other should operate at a minimal level with respect. No one should be physically or emotionally hurt. If I’ve never met you before and you come to the office, you are guaranteed that I won’t hurt or harm or threaten you. That’s basic respect.

The next step in building a relationship is commonality, spending time together and finding things you have in common with someone else. If two people like baseball, maybe a friendship is built with an outing to a baseball game, or throwing the ball around the yard.

Over time, a rapport is built between two people, and trust begins to develop. The next step is crucial, and that is showing some kind of vulnerability. Where there is trust, there can be vulnerability. And in order to move from trust to love, there has to be vulnerability. Love begins to take root the day that someone says “I’m not doing so well,” and the other says “I’d like to help.” Both people are then vulnerable. I becomes vulnerable in sharing. The other becomes vulnerable by listening and helping.

The problem in our society is that we are “plastic.” Many relationships consist of only surface dialogue. “Hi.” “How are you?” “Fine, how are you?” “Fine.” And they don’t get much beyond that. There is no vulnerability here and thus there will never be love. Part of the reason we don’t get to the vulnerable stage is because of what precedes vulnerability, and that is trust. Trust is hard to build, hard to maintain and easy to break. And because we don’t build environments of trust, we don’t feel comfortable being vulnerable.

And the other problem that we all have, is that we are all prideful. We don’t like admitting when we are wrong or when we feel weak. We don’t trust that it won’t be used against us in some instances. Or we’re just plain stubborn in others. Or we feel like we can do it alone or we have to do it alone. Christ told us not to be prideful, that it is okay to feel weak, to repent when we’ve done wrong and to work with the failings of others, not holding it against them. Most of all, Christ told us not to feel alone and not to allow others to feel alone.

If an authentic relationship is the goal in a relationship with Christ, it starts with time. It starts with time in prayer, scripture reading, worship, and charity. Spend this time, and you build rapport, and then trust. Vulnerability begins with honest prayer, confession, repentance. And these lead to an authentic relationship with Christ.

If an authentic relationship is the goal in some (obviously it will not happen in all) of our relationships, then it starts with time in fellowship, laughing, conversation. Spend this time and you build rapport. Set boundaries and guidelines for what to do when you have conflict. Learn how to forgive when things go wrong. Then trust will form. And then the environment has been created for you to go deeper in conversations, to share honestly and to be vulnerable. And this is how you build an authentic relationship with someone.

When a relationship begins to break down, you go back to the foundation of time, rapport, and trust and work your way back to being vulnerable. Just because a relationship reaches the vulnerable stage, doesn’t mean you don’t have to keep working at it, or that there aren’t occasionally steps backwards. This holds true both with our relationship with Christ and with one another.

We ALL need work on authentic relationships—on building them and on maintaining them. Authentic relationships are necessary in order to experience love as God created love. Love is a sense of oneness and unity and this isn’t possible when relationships remain on the surface. So, while vulnerability is hard—no one likes showing vulnerability—this is the only way to authentic relationships, which we all need and which we all crave.

Lord, help me to know You better. Help me to trust in Your plan for my life. Let me bring my joys and my struggles to You, confident that You hear my prayers. Help me to build an authentic relationship with You. Bring people into my life who will love me, support me and encourage me. Help us create environments of trust, where it is okay to be vulnerable and where it is easy to forgive. Give me the courage to be vulnerable. Help me build authentic relationships. Amen.

Time. Create the environment. Build trust. Be vulnerable. Build an authentic relationship. This works with Christ and with your neighbor.

+Fr. Stavros

Today is the last day of the year which we will greet each other with the words “Christ is Risen!” Tomorrow is the feast of the Ascension of Christ. I pray today that we will all be together next year on Pascha, to greet each other with these words again, that the next time we say them, it will be with health and with joy. In the two-plus years of the Prayer Team, there have been a couple people each year who have passed away. Undoubtedly, someone reading this message will not be with us next year. Let us each pray that if we are that person, if I am that person, that we will be found worthy to celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord with our Lord in His heavenly Kingdom. God bless you, and as we say in Greek, “Ke tou Chronou, me igia ke hara,” “until next year (with Christ is risen) and may we say it again in health and joy.”

With Roger Hunt providing today’s Daily Reading: Listen Now.

These readings are under copyright and is used by permission. All rights reserved. These works may not be further reproduced, in print or on other websites or in any other form, without the prior written authorization of the copyright holder: Reading © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA, Apolytikion of Abbot Marcellus © Narthex Press, Kontakion of Abbot Marcellus © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA.

The Revised Standard Version of the Bible is copyrighted 1946, 1952, 1971, and 1973 by the Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and used by permission. From the Online Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Photo credit: Huffington Post

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram