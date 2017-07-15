Avoid Stupid Controversies

We will now be including the daily reading of Epistle and Gospel with The Prayer Team.

The saying is sure. I desire you to insist on these things, so that those who have believed in God may be careful to apply themselves to good deeds; these are excellent and profitable to men. But avoid stupid controversies, genealogies, dissensions, and quarrels over the law, for they are unprofitable and futile. As for a man who is factious, after admonishing him once or twice, have nothing more to do with him, knowing that such a person is perverted and sinful; he is self-condemned. When I send Artemas or Tychicus to you, do your best to come to me at Nicopolis, for I have decided to spend the winter there. Do your best to speed Zenas the lawyer and Apol′los on their way; see that they lack nothing. And let our people learn to apply themselves to good deeds, so as to help cases of urgent need, and not to be unfruitful. All who are with me send greetings to you. Greet those who love us in the faith. Grace be with you all. Titus 3:8-15 (Epistle of Sunday of the Holy Fathers)

Good morning Prayer Team!

The Sunday falling between July 13-19 each year commemorates the Holy Fathers of the Fourth Ecumenical Council in Chalcedon in the year 451 A.D. The controversy which dominated the Fourth Ecumenical Council centered on the person of Jesus Christ and whether He was fully human and fully divine. As a result of the Council, it was affirmed that Jesus Christ was fully human and is fully divine. Other canons were promulgated (or adopted) at this Council as well.

Each year, on the Sunday of the Holy Fathers of the Fourth Ecumenical Council (as well as on the Sunday of the Holy Fathers of the Seventh Ecumenical Council, which is commemorated in mid-October), we read the Epistle of St. Paul to Titus. Every time I read this passage, I am truly amazed at the wisdom of the Fathers of the Church, who put together the Canon of Holy Scripture which speaks to us as much today as it did to the people in the time of St. Paul, in the early years of the Christian Church. We know that St. Paul wrote his Epistles to the early churches, and to the early church leaders, in this case, Titus, to help shepherd the new flock of the church and grow the faith in solid Christ-centered communities.

Each time I read this Epistle, my mind goes directly to verse 9, where we are told to “avoid stupid controversies, genealogies, dissensions, and quarrels over the law, for they are unprofitable and futile.” As a priest for nearly twenty years, I have a fair share of “stupid controversies” in our churches, which in many instances inhibit us from doing our work of spreading the Gospel to the nations. If only we could keep verse 10, and “as for the man who is factious, after admonishing him once or twice, have nothing more to do with him.” Many times, in our interest to “satisfy all parties” involved in the life of our parishes, we cater to the stupid controversies and the small factions who fan them.

Looking at verse 8, we are admonished (in fact the verb St. Paul uses is “to insist”) that we apply ourselves to good deeds. The work of the church to do the things that are excellent and spiritually profitable to people. The work of the church is difficult, and is becoming even more difficult it seems as time goes by. The world today sees Christianity in such a negative light. And churches of all denominations, including ours, are seeing rapid shrinking in membership. And perhaps that is because we have strayed from the good deeds and have become buried in the “stupid controversies.”

If the church is going to not only thrive, but in some places, survive, it has to be committed to applying itself to good deeds and avoiding the stupid controversies which always threaten to keep the church from moving forward.

Supremely blessed are You, O Christ our God. You established the holy Fathers upon the earth as beacons, and through them You have guided us all to the true Faith, O greatly merciful One, glory to You. (Apolytikion, Sunday of the Holy Fathers, Trans. by Fr. Seraphim Dedes).

Do something good today! Avoid unnecessary controversy!

+Fr. Stavros



With Roger Hunt providing today’s Daily Reading: Listen Now.

These readings are under copyright and is used by permission. All rights reserved. These works may not be further reproduced, in print or on other websites or in any other form, without the prior written authorization of the copyright holder: Reading © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA, Apolytikion of Abbot Marcellus © Narthex Press, Kontakion of Abbot Marcellus © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA.

The Revised Standard Version of the Bible is copyrighted 1946, 1952, 1971, and 1973 by the Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and used by permission. From the Online Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Photo Credit: St. Peter Orthodox Church

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram