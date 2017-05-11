Be a Survivor – Go to God Always!

The OCN family is sending prayers and warmest wishes for a speedy recovery to Fr. Stavros following his surgery. We hope his recovery period finds him steadier, stronger, and healthier with each day.

We will now be including the daily reading of Epistle and Gospel with The Prayer Team.

Philippians 4:4-13

I know how to be abased, and I know how to abound. Everywhere and in all things I have learned both to be full and to be hungry, both to abound and to suffer need. Philippians 4:12

Good morning Prayer Team!

Christ is Risen!

No life is perfect. No life is without its challenges. No life is without its moments when you think you can’t go on another day, or another step, or endure another trial. We all have had moments when we’ve been pushed almost to our breaking point. The good news is that if you are reading this message today, you haven’t been broken. You are still in there fighting.

Allow me to share a story that is deeply personal today. When I was a child, I was not particularly good at sports. I would say, average at best. I was a good student, not particularly popular though. I didn’t like how I looked, my cleft lip and palate were a challenge. I wasn’t very good at soccer but it was a great way to let out frustration. I didn’t make the varsity team until senior season of high school. I finally got my letter jacket but never found a girl to wear it. Along the way, I hurt my elbow pretty bad, but kept on playing, so obsessed was I to get that jacket and the “fame” I thought would come along with it. I even was fortunate to play soccer on my college varsity team as a freshman. I was going to be a two-sport “athlete” my sophomore year—I was going to try soccer and punting on the football team (I went to a division III school). And one day on August of 1991, the world came crashing down on me. I had no feeling in my right arm, the elbow injury had caught up to me. I went to the doctor, there were no nerve impulses. I needed ulnar collateral surgery, except it wasn’t to preserve an athletic career, it was merely so I could drive and use my arm for normal activities. Sports would be off the table for good. I had surgery a couple of days later. I won’t share what my thoughts were going into the surgery but suffice to say, they weren’t very good ones. Definitely a low moment in my life.

Coming away from the surgery, I finally sat down with my priest, had my first real confession, sought some help at 19 that I should have sought at 13. And the reason I am sharing this story with you is because among the things my priest shared with me were a book, and a piece of advice. The book is called “When Bad Things Happen to Good People” by Harold Kushner. The book is about how and why God still loves us, even when bad things are happening to us. Even though the book is written by a Jewish Rabbi, it has many ideas that are in line with Orthodox theology. That book changed my perspective on a lot of things in life. I highly recommend reading it. It you substitute Jesus Christ for the last ten pages of the book, you have a good, Christian ending. But what I took away from that conversation more than just a good book, was a good piece of advice. My priest said to me, “Here’s some life advice: Stop being a victim, start being a survivor. God doesn’t want victims, He wants survivors.” As I tried to put that advice into practice, it changed my whole demeanor about life. I went from “Woe is me” to “I can survive.”

So, if you are “abounding” today, be thankful to God. And if you are “abased” then ask God for the strength to be a survivor. But go to God always, in good times and in bad ones. And be a survivor! I’m still learning how to be a survivor, to embrace challenges, to not give up, or give in to despair. Some days I still do. But then I’m reminded of the words of my priest so many years ago—stop being a victim, and be a survivor. And how is it that we survive? Well, tune in for tomorrow’s verse, which is one of the most powerful verses of the entire Bible, and the ultimate mantra for the Christian life. . .

Heavenly Father, thank You for the many gifts You have bestowed upon me. Help me in my moment of doubt and despair to be a survivor, not a victim. Guide me, strengthen me and comfort me, so that I not only survive, but learn to thrive in whatever challenge I am confronted with. Help me to see good and God in all things, even in difficult ones. Help me meet the challenges of today! Amen.

Have a great day!

+Fr. Stavros

With Roger Hunt providing today’s Daily Reading: Listen Now.

These readings are under copyright and is used by permission. All rights reserved. These works may not be further reproduced, in print or on other websites or in any other form, without the prior written authorization of the copyright holder: Reading © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA, Apolytikion of Abbot Marcellus © Narthex Press, Kontakion of Abbot Marcellus © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA.

The Revised Standard Version of the Bible is copyrighted 1946, 1952, 1971, and 1973 by the Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and used by permission. From the Online Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Photo credit: Turnback to God

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram