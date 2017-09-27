Be Blessed and Rejoice When It’s Hard

Listen Now. We will now be including the daily reading of Epistle and Gospel with The Prayer Team.

The Beatitudes

Blessed are you when men revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account. Rejoice and be glad, for your reward is great in heaven. Matthew 5:11-12

Good morning Prayer Team!

Today we conclude the writings on the Beatitudes with the final one. The goal of Christ in giving us the Beatitudes is to help us transform into an icon, an image of Him. If you look at the icons in any church or any home, you will see images of holy people who seem peaceful, joyful and confident. If you look at their physical features, you will see features that are distorted—small mouths, big ears, big eyes, big hands, small heads. This is not because the iconographer did not know how to paint. Rather it is to show us that the way to sainthood is a mouth that speaks little and speaks carefully; ears that are open to hear the cries of our fellow man; eyes that are open to the beauty of God’s creation, hands that are ready to do His work; and small egos (heads) that reflect humility.

Then look at us in modern times—we look stressed, sad, and insecure, rather than peaceful, joyful and confident. We have big mouths, are not good listeners, we keep our eyes on personal prizes, and use our hands primarily for personal gain. We don’t know the meaning of humility because we live in a society that promotes “It’s all about me” as an appropriate attitude.

Society has long been glorifying violence instead of peace, material gain rather than charity, for many years, and sometimes it seems with each passing year we move further and further away from the way Jesus taught us to live. As for the one who promotes peace and charity, he or she is reviled rather than rewarded many a time. The Lord tells us not to worry. Rejoice when ridiculed for staying faithful and doing what is righteous in the eyes of God. Rejoice and be glad, for the reward will be great in heaven.

I read in an inspirational book recently that our lifespan when compared to eternity, is ONE grain of sand on the beach. We become so disappointed when things don’t go our way, feeling that we are falling behind everyone else. That’s because, sadly, most people see the end of life as something to fear, and life is all about getting what we can get, getting as much as you possibly can before life is over. But the true Christian believes that life is a preparation for eternal life and death is the passage from life on earth to life in God’s kingdom. And so setbacks in life, when seen against eternity, can hardly be considered things over which to be sad. After all, life IS temporary. And while we think as a society that everything seems permanent, the only permanent thing we can possibly have is the faith that sustains us through this life in preparation for eternal life.

Lord, thank You for giving us the Beatitudes as clear ways to live our lives in preparation for Eternal Life. Help me to not only understand how to grow closer to You by being a better Christian, but help me also to LIVE out what this means, so that I am not a hearer only but a DO-er. Guide me to become an image that reflects Your glory, an icon. And give me the courage not only to dream this, but to do it.

Rejoice and be glad today!!

+Fr. Stavros

With Roger Hunt providing today’s Daily Reading: Listen Now.

These readings are under copyright and is used by permission. All rights reserved. These works may not be further reproduced, in print or on other websites or in any other form, without the prior written authorization of the copyright holder: Reading © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA, Apolytikion of Abbot Marcellus © Narthex Press, Kontakion of Abbot Marcellus © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA.

The Revised Standard Version of the Bible is copyrighted 1946, 1952, 1971, and 1973 by the Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and used by permission. From the Online Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Photo Credit: Loving God Fellowship

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram