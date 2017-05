Become a Leader on Campus! Come to SLI!

Be a part of the next generation of Orthodox Leaders

Summer Leadership Institute

August 13-19 | St. Iakovos Retreat Center | Kansasville, WI

Orthodox Christian Fellowship’s Summer Leadership Institute is a four-day leadership training for Orthodox Christian college students and young adults (ages 18-25).

SLI is the only leadership program designed specifically for Orthodox college students.

Students will have a chance to explore what it means to be an Orthodox leader today on campus, in the Church, and in the world with sessions such as:

Responding to the Still Small Voice: Prayer as the Foundation of Leadership Good and Faithful Servant: Investing Your Talents in the Kingdom of God Pan-Orthodox Ministry



Learn more by clicking below and registering or sponsoring a student from your community.

Click here to find out more!

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

