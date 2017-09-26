Blessed Are Those Who Are Persecuted

The Beatitudes

Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Matthew 5:10

Good morning Prayer Team!

Those who stand up for righteousness are often persecuted in the world. It is important to distinguish between morality and righteousness. Righteousness is what is right in the eyes of God. Morality is whatever the society of the day determines is right and wrong. Is it immoral to commit adultery? I would answer “no.” Because by some estimates, over 50% of people are doing it, that’s the majority. The President of the United States did it and no one seemed to care. Is it unrighteous to commit adultery? YES!!! And that’s never going to change—adultery will always be wrong in the eyes of God, even if our society thinks it is okay.

People who stand up for traditional families are being persecuted as unenlightened or intolerant. People who want to proclaim their faith publicly are often shunned. People who say “I’m going to church and not the ballgame” on Sundays see their kids not getting playing time on their teams.

What do we expect though? Jesus promised persecution. In Matthew 10:16-22 we read, “Behold, I send you out as sheep in the midst of wolves. . .Beware of men; for they will deliver you up to councils and flog you in their synagogues. . .Brother will deliver up brother to death, and the father his child. . .and you will be hated by all for My name’s sake.” In John 15:18-20, we read, “If the world hates you, know that it hated me before it hated you.” and in John 16:2, we read “They will put you out of the synagogues, indeed the hour is coming when whoever kills you will think he is offering service to God.”

If you get through life without ever feeling persecuted for your faith, you might wonder how strong your witness, your “martyria,” is for the faith. If one is looking for an easy life, don’t look to Christ. The way of Christ is not for the faint of heart. It is the way of the cross and martyrdom. Christians have a 2,000 year history of people who have died for the faith, beginning with St. Stephen, the first martyr. Christians have been persecuted since the dawn of Christianity, and today they still are being tortured and killed in parts of the world.

Even though we won’t get killed for our faith, at least hopefully not, we are still supposed to give witness for Christ in our lives. Without the cross, there would have been no Resurrection. Without carrying the cross of Christ in our lives, there will be no eternal resurrection for us.

Why should we rejoice in persecution? Because the reward for the martyr, the witness, whether he dies for Christ or dies a natural death in Christ, is the reward of eternal life in heaven. Interestingly enough, the main symbol of the Christian is not the star of Bethlehem or the empty tomb, but rather the cross, the instrument of pain and suffering.

Why does the world hate Christians? The world acutely dislikes people whose lives are a condemnation of its secular values. Not to conform to the world’s (in my opinion declining) standards invites persecution. There is extreme social pressure to conform to “what everyone is doing”, whether it is cheating on taxes, texting and doing other things while “at work”, alcohol abuse, etc. And yet to find the righteousness that only comes from God is to face persecution and ridicule for standing up to the things of God. This is the struggle. The reward is great. And faith is the courage to continue the struggle.

Lord thank You for the long line of martyrs who have showed us what it is like to live for You, even die for You. Please be with all those who are persecuted for the faith, especially those whose countries are lashing out violently against Christians. Remember all those who practice Christianity in places of persecution and danger. Please help me to be a good witness for the faith today, to stand up for what is righteous. Give me courage and comfort when I feel alone in the fight. Surround me with people who share my values. Give me the strength to know what is right, and the courage to do what is right. Amen.

Be courageous today!

+Fr. Stavros

