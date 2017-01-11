Blessing of the Water Service in Okinawa

The Metropolis of Chicago is extremely proud to share this outdoor Blessing of the Water Service.

This past Sunday Navy Lieutenant Commander Father David C. Hostetler, who calls Chicago his home, currently assigned Pastor of St. Nicholas Orthodox Chapel, US Marine Camp Foster on Okinawa, Japan, held the first ever outdoor Blessing of the Water Service in the East China Sea for United States military servicemen and their families.

During a phone call conversation he expressed his hope and desire that this important service for Orthodox Faithful brings a little comfort from home to the military servicemen and their families currently stationed so far away. His continued mission as he sees it is to make sure Orthodox parishioners serving our nation have the ability to fully participate in our Orthodox faith.

His Eminence Metropolitan Iakovos of Chicago and His Grace Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos are extremely proud of Father David Hostetler and the important work he does not only for the Orthodox Faithful but also for our nation as a whole. We all pray for the continuation of his Ministeries and for his and all our servicemen’s safety while in service of our nation.

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram