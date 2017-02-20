“You Cannot Know God – But You Have To Know Him To Know That” Father Thomas Hopko – Adult Education

Adult Religious Education The Scriptures state that “my people will suffer for a lack of knowledge.” (Hosea 4:6). It’s not enough to simply provide religious education for our children. An educated laity is a strong laity and the key is educating our adult faithful. The type of education provided is also critically important. Church and real life are not separate things. “The spiritual” and “the practical” are also not separate entities. The life of the Church is life, and to that end we all need to understand how our faith applies to every aspect of our lives, not just what we do on Sundays.

To support our adults, St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bethesda, MD offers adult religious education every Sunday from September through May. These are not classes on high theology that are difficult to understand. They focus on the “down to earth” and practical ways we should understand our Orthodox Christian faith. In His parables to the masses, Christ always used practical examples from everyday life that His audience could relate to in order to help them understand God. St. George adult education uses the same model and spirit. Its goal is to help our adults create an understanding and ever increasing consciousness of God in their hearts and minds so that living the faith becomes as natural as breathing.

