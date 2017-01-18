You Cannot Know God LIVE Discussion

“You cannot know God – but you have to know Him to know that.”

Father Thomas Hopko said these words and they really capture the paradox of our faith. How do we know if we know God? Is knowing about God the same as knowing God? Is our gift of intelligence and human reasoning a help or an obstacle, or both, when it comes to knowing God? These are tough questions to answer and sincere and well-meaning Christians have wrestled with them since the days of the early Church. This week we will explore these questions in-depth and share our own thoughts and experiences.

Live Discussion Topic: Is God Our Doctor or Our Lawyer?

We all, in our minds and hearts, have a way of making God anthropomorphic to an extent. Further, the traits, emotions, and intentions we may ascribe to God are often based on our personalities and our experiences. To complicate matters more, we hear and read different things about God, the wrath of God, the love God and it can get a bit confusing. We wrestle with what we believe we think and experience compared to what we hear and are taught. Using the professions of law and medicine, this week we will explore two different, yet prevalent and competing views about God. Do we think of Him more like a lawyer, or a judge, or more like a doctor? It’s import because how we view God affects whether we believe in God as a loving God, or a harsh God, or somewhere in between.

