Cato Institute Founder Robert Levy to speak on Constitution on United States Tuesday, January 10 | Christian Rights & Freedom Institute

“The Constitution, Religious Freedom, and the Right to Exclude Customers” will be the controversial subject tackled by Bob Levy at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 10 as part of the ongoing series of lectures, films, and other events sponsored by the Christian Rights & Freedom Institute. The talk will be in the St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church Cultural Hall, 7100 Airport Road North, Naples, Florida.

Bob Levy is a constitutional lawyer and Chairman of the Board at the CATO Institute, a prominent Libertarian think tank in Washington, DC. He will discuss differences between Liberals and Conservatives in how they understand and apply the Constitution — a discussion especially timely with the likely appointment of new justices to the Supreme Court.

Bob will then tackle an issue that’s been front-and-center in the news and the courts: Do private businesses, for religious or other constitutional reasons — have a right to deny services to their clientele?

A wine & cheese party will follow Mr. Levy’s talk to welcome our members and visitors. New members to the Christian Rights & Freedom Institute may enroll at any time; for a complete listing of upcoming events please visit our website.

Series cost is $40 per person for the entire season, which includes the annual Symposium set for April 1, 2017. Couples may join for $60. Cost for non-members is $10 per event and $30 for the Symposium. For additional information in the 2016-17 program please visit www.christianrightsandfreedom.org or call 239-465-4341.

Learn what you can do to protect America’s first freedom – religious liberty. Stand up for human rights, prevent genocide and raise your voice on the current moral and ethical issues of our day by joining the Christian Rights & Freedom Institute.

ABOUT THE CHRISTIAN RIGHTS & FREEDOM INSTITUTE

The Christian Rights and Freedom Institute’s leadership includes Dr. Harry Dimopoulos, Chairman, Father Philemon Patitsas, Presiding Priest, and His Eminence Metropolitan Alexios, Presiding Hierarch.

To learn more about the Christian Rights & Freedom Institute, please visit http://stkatherine.net or ChristianRightsAndFreedom.org.

