Celebrating Saint Basil

The Orthodox Church celebrates thousands of saints a year. There are some saints that have moveable feasts in case their feast falls on a fast period like St. George. There are some that are celebrated following major events like the Virgin Mary after Christmas or St. John the Baptist after Epiphany. And there are some that were so popular they are celebrated more than once a year like St. Basil.

Are you aware of the story of St. Basil?

He was a bishop in the 4th century. He is part of a saintly family with a grandmother, mother, sister, and brothers who are saints. He is celebrated on January 1 which coincides with the Feast of the Circumcision of Our Lord. He is also celebrated on January 30 on the Synaxis of The Three Hierarchs: Basil the Great, Gregory the Theologian, & John Chrysostom. And he is one of our most respected theologians.

The Greek Archdiocese of America has an Advent/Nativity Page that features information concerning the feasts and traditions the surround Christmas. This includes an extensive bio on St. Basil. Visit it today and learn the story of one of our most beloved defenders of the Faith.

Your voice resounded throughout the world that received your word by which, in godly manner, you taught dogma, clarified the nature of beings, and set in order the character of people. Venerable father, Royal Priesthood, intercede to Christ God to grant us great mercy. Apolytikion (First Tone)

For the Church art thou in truth a firm foundation, granting an inviolate lordship unto all mortal men and sealing it with what thou hast taught, O righteous Basil, revealer of heavenly things. Kontakion (Fourth Tone)

