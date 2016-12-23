Celebrating the Nativity of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Are you looking for more information on Christmas? The Greek Archdiocese of America has an Advent page that features information concerning the feasts and traditions that surround Christmas. This includes information on the Great Feast of the Nativity of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Subheadings include:

BIBLICAL STORY of the NATIVITY

ICON OF THE NATIVITY

THE ORTHODOX CELEBRATION OF THE FEAST OF THE NATIVITY

HYMNS OF THE FEAST

Visit the page and share it with your family.

Your birth, O Christ our God, dawned the light of knowledge upon the earth. For by Your birth those who adored stars, were taught by a star, to worship You, the Sun of Justice and to know You, Orient from on High. O Lord, glory to You. Apolytikion: (Fourth Tone)

Today, the Virgin bears Him who is transcendent, and the earth presents the cave to Him who is beyond reach. Angels, along with shepherds glorify Him. The Magi make their way to Him by a star. For a new child has been born for us, the God before all ages. Kontakion: (Third Tone)

