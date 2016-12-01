Chicago Area Archons Bring Awareness to the Ecumenical Patriarchate

The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago Order of St Andrew (Archons) hosted their annual Vesper and Liturgy services honoring St Andrew on November 29 and 30, 2016, at St Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago.

Twenty Archons and several clergy from the Metropolis of Chicago attended along with the laity.

During a luncheon following Liturgy, guest speaker John Zavitsanos, a renowned trial lawyer from Houston, Texas, presented “The Ecumenical Patriarchate: The Assault over the Last 60 Years. Will the Church be Extinguished in Constantinople?”

The Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate have worked tirelessly to defend the Ecumenical Patriarchate against the government of Turkey in the European Court of Human Rights.

The Metropolis of Chicago Archons are actively working on a local level to increase awareness of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople including a national initiative to increase awareness through the passage of Resolutions of Support for the Religious Freedom of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.

More information on the Order of Saint Andrew (Archons) as well as the national Archon Religious Freedom Resolution Initiative can be found at www.Archons.org.

ABOUT THE ORDER OF SAINT ANDREW (ARCHONS)

Order of St. Andrew of the Ecumenical Patriarchate was organized on the Sunday of Orthodoxy, March 10, 1966 when His Eminence Archbishop Iakovos conferred upon thirty outstanding laymen of the Church the various Offikion or Offices of the Ecumenical Patriarchate on behalf of His All Holiness Patriarch Athenagoras of blessed memory. They were honored because of their love, loyalty and support of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and their contribution to its advancement and welfare.

To Learn More About the Order of St. Andrew of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, click here.

Funding for news from this department is provided through the support of OCN viewers and by Leadership 100.

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram