Chicago Area Archons Bring Awareness to the Ecumenical Patriarchate

By Orthodox Christian News in Orthodox News
Dec 01, 2016 Comment(s) Tags: ,

The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago Order of St Andrew (Archons) hosted their annual Vesper and Liturgy services honoring St Andrew on November 29 and 30, 2016, at St Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago.

chicago-archons3

Twenty Archons and several clergy from the Metropolis of Chicago attended along with the laity.

chicago-archons1

During a luncheon following Liturgy, guest speaker John Zavitsanos, a renowned trial lawyer from Houston, Texas, presented “The Ecumenical Patriarchate: The Assault over the Last 60 Years. Will the Church be Extinguished in Constantinople?

chicago-archons4

The Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate have worked tirelessly to defend the Ecumenical Patriarchate against the government of Turkey in the European Court of Human Rights.

The Metropolis of Chicago Archons are actively working on a local level to increase awareness of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople including a national initiative to increase awareness through the passage of Resolutions of Support for the Religious Freedom of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.

More information on the Order of Saint Andrew (Archons) as well as the national Archon Religious Freedom Resolution Initiative can be found at www.Archons.org.

ABOUT THE ORDER OF SAINT ANDREW (ARCHONS)

Order of St. Andrew of the Ecumenical Patriarchate was organized on the Sunday of Orthodoxy, March 10, 1966 when His Eminence Archbishop Iakovos conferred upon thirty outstanding laymen of the Church the various Offikion or Offices of the Ecumenical Patriarchate on behalf of His All Holiness Patriarch Athenagoras of blessed memory. They were honored because of their love, loyalty and support of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and their contribution to its advancement and welfare.

To Learn More About the Order of St. Andrew of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, click here.

Funding for news from this department is provided through the support of OCN viewers and by Leadership 100. 

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

donate now

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________
Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram

written by
avatar
Orthodox Christian News
Orthodox Christian Network brings you news of events and people…
Related Posts
ON LOCATION: Fr. Chris reports from Berlin
Berlin Conference Opens: Segregation, Walls, Hope
Religious Equality in Turkey: “Who will help...
International Call to Address Religious Freedom an...
Video Coverage of Archon Religious Freedom Confere...
Video Coverage of Archon Religious Freedom Confere...
Video Coverage of Archon International Conference ...
Video Coverage of Archon International Conference ...
Christianity in the Media
A Holy Nation
SCOTUS Decision on Religious Freedom: An Orthodox ...
Archbishop’s Encyclical: Religious Freedom i...
The Implications of Christians Forcing Christianit...

Listen to 24/7 Orthodox Christian Radio Streaming
Orthodox Christian Liturgical Music Orthodox Christian Talk Radio
Orthodox Christian Network | P.O. Box 4690, Fort Lauderdale Florida, 33338-4690 | Phone: 954-522-5567
The Orthodox Christian Network is a commissioned agency of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of North and Central America
The Orthodox Christian Network is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and all donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Orthodox Christian Network.
©2008-2016 Orthodox Christian Network. All rights reserved.