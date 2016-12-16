Choosing Suicide Over Suffering

Listen as Fr. Chris talks with Dr. Ary Christofides, a Licensed Clinical Psychologist and the founder of Orthodox Christian Counseling Institute (OCCI), as they deconstruct the nature of suffering concerning terminally ill patients. What can we do when fear and anxiety fill us as we face terminal illness?

But first we hear from Fr. Tarazi about the significance of the Incarnation of Christ through the Old and New Testaments. Fr. Tarazi is a renowned Biblical scholar of the Old and New Testaments.

The Meaning of Suffering and Strife & Reconciliation (The Spiritual Writings of Archimandrite Seraphim Aleksiev, Volumes 1 and 2) is available on the OCN AMAZON Store.

