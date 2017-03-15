Christ understands
Do you know a friend who has had your same teacher or coach or even camp counselor? When you talk about things or about a problem, you know your friend really understands, because he went through it too.
Did you know that our Lord, Jesus Christ really understands us? In today’s epistle reading, we hear how He understands us and our problems, because He has been through them too! The epistle says, Jesus “has been tempted as we are, yet without sin.” That means He knows how hard it is to do the right thing sometimes.
Today is the Sunday of the Holy Cross. We remember how our Lord was beaten and made fun of and then killed on a Cross. But we also know that Jesus was God then, and He is God today! We know that God is strong and powerful. So how could He have trouble carrying the Cross? How could He be beaten up, and even killed?
Today’s epistle reading tells us why. God wanted to be like us. He wanted to show how He understands us. He lived as a man so He could show us how much He loves us. Christ understands us and all our problems, because He has been there too!
THE EMPEROR’S DAUGHTER: SAINT DROSIS THE MARTYR
Have you ever asked somebody to tell you the best restaurant or maybe even the best playground? Your parents may have asked their friends to recommend a good doctor or a good teacher. If you ask somebody who knows, it means more, doesn’t it?
On Wednesday, we celebrate the memory of a saint who got a very good review…from another saint! Saint John Chrysostom lived 300 years after Saint Drosis, but he knew about this brave Christian saint. He looked up to her as a great example for him and for us!
Saint Drosis was the daughter of the Emperor Trajan. He was an emperor who was extra cruel to Christians. He made all sorts of laws to try to keep people from believing in our Lord Jesus Christ. Lots of times, Christians were killed because they said they believed in Christ. Then, the emperor wouldn’t even let these Christians be buried!
Well, there were some young Christian women who would secretly bury these Christian martyrs. When Saint Drosis heard about the girls, she wanted to join in too. She learned about the Lord, and she became a Christian too. Sadly, the emperor was so terrible that he let his own daughter, Drosis, be killed because of her love for God. He wanted her to be an example for everybody to see.
Saint John Chrysostom tells us that yes, Saint Drosis was an example…but not the way the emperor wanted! She is an example for all of us. She shows how our life with God is what matters most!
We celebrate the nameday of Saint Drosis this Wednesday, March 22nd.
