Christian Rights & Freedom Institute to Highlight 1955 Pogram of Constantinople with Film “The Cruel Night”

“The Cruel Night,” A heart-wrenching documentary by Yorgos Moutevellis about the Pogrom of Constantinople, will be shown at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 by the Christian Rights & Freedom Institute at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 7100 Airport Road North, Naples, FL.

On that terrifying night of 6-7 September, 1955, 150,000 Christians of Istanbul, their homes, churches, and businesses were attacked, destroying a centuries-long Christian presence. Dr. Harry Dimopoulos, a survivor of the Pogrom, will provide commentary and his eyewitness account.

The film is free to CRFI Season Subscribers. For all others, the cost is $10 at the door. The film is open to the public. For more information, please visit www.christianrightsandfreedom.org or call 239-465-4341.

Questions about this release? Please contact Carol Dimopoulos at Carol10.4@comcast.net or call 484-241-1577.

Learn About the Christian Rights & Freedom Institute



Learn About the ChristianRights & Freedom Lecture Series

Download the Season Trifold Brocure:

Learn what you can do to protect America’s first freedom – religious liberty. Stand up for human rights, prevent genocide and raise your voice on the current moral and ethical issues of our day by joining the Christian Rights & Freedom Institute.

ABOUT THE CHRISTIAN RIGHTS & FREEDOM INSTITUTE

OUR MISSION is “To Triumph over the Forces of Darkness through Education and Advocacy by sharing the Light of Jesus Christ.”

The focus of the Institute is to provide leadership to address current moral and ethical challenges, to protect Religious Liberty & Human Rights, to preserve the Judeo-Christian moral & ethical values in the US and worldwide, to protest the political correctness that denigrates Christianity & elevates secular progressivism, and to promote American Constitutional values.

The Christian Rights and Freedom Institute’s leadership includes Dr. Harry Dimopoulos, Chairman, Father Philemon Patitsas, Presiding Priest, and His Eminence Metropolitan Alexios, Presiding Hierarch.

To learn more about the Christian Rights & Freedom Institute, please visit http://stkatherine.net or ChristianRightsAndFreedom.org.

Season Membership is $40 for individuals and $60 for couples. All events are free to season members, including the Annual National Symposium April 1, 2017. Walk-ins are $10 for individual events and $30 for the Symposium on a space available basis. For more information, please call 239-465-4341, or visit our website, www.ChristianRightsAndFreedom.org, or email us at ChristianRightsAndFreedom@gmail.com

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America, originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram