Christian Rights & Freedom Institute: Shocking Revelations on Human Trafficking in South Florida Revealed

Astonished audience members listened in rapt attention to the recent panel discussion Tuesday, December 6 at 3:30 p.m. on ‘The Horrors of Human Trafficking” at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 7100 Airport Road North, Naples, sponsored by the Christian Rights and Freedom Institute.

Most were shocked to learn that Florida ranks third in the United States in such trafficking; even more astonishing was the fact that nearby Immokalee, FL is considered a “hot spot” for trafficking. The discussion included personal stories of exploitation, what is being done to curb trafficking from a law enforcement perspective, and illustrations of how to identify the victims and how to help.

Distinguished participants bringing their expertise to this discussion included Peabody Award Winning WGCU-FM Radio News Director Amy Tardif, St. Matthew’s House CEO Rev. Vann R. Ellison, and Director of the Human Trafficking Resource Center at Florida Gulf Coast University Dr. Johnny McGaha. The panel was moderated by Fr. Philemon Patitsas, St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church. The event was followed by a vigorous question and answer session which ended well beyond the time limits due to interest in learning more about this tragic and growing problem.

Watch the Video: “The Horrors of Human Trafficking

For the complete video and to learn more about human trafficking, click here.

Christian Rights and Freedom Institute’s next event will be on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 3:30 p.m. Robert A. Levy, Chairman of the Board of Directors, CATO Institute, will explore “The Constitution, Religious Freedom, and the Right to Exclude Customers” at St. Katherine Parish Hall, 7100 Airport Road North, Naples, FL. This event will be followed by a Q&A Session and a Wine & Cheese New Year Welcome Party for subscribers. All current subscribers are encouraged to bring an interested friend. Fee for the single lecture is $10 and $30 for the April 1 Symposium (Both are free for subscribers; subscription cost is $40 for the season for individuals and $60 for couples).

Learn About the Christian Rights & Freedom Institute

Learn About the ChristianRights & Freedom Lecture Series

Download the Season Trifold Brochure:

Learn what you can do to protect America’s first freedom – religious liberty. Stand up for human rights, prevent genocide and raise your voice on the current moral and ethical issues of our day by joining the Christian Rights & Freedom Institute.

ABOUT THE CHRISTIAN RIGHTS & FREEDOM INSTITUTE

The Christian Rights and Freedom Institute’s leadership includes Dr. Harry Dimopoulos, Chairman, Father Philemon Patitsas, Presiding Priest, and His Eminence Metropolitan Alexios, Presiding Hierarch.

To learn more about the Christian Rights & Freedom Institute, please visit http://stkatherine.net or ChristianRightsAndFreedom.org.

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America, originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram