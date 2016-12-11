Christian Rights & Freedom Institute: Shocking Revelations on Human Trafficking in South Florida Revealed

Astonished audience members listened in rapt attention to the recent panel discussion Tuesday, December 6 at 3:30 p.m. on ‘The Horrors of Human Trafficking” at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 7100 Airport Road North, Naples, sponsored by the Christian Rights and Freedom Institute.

Most were shocked to learn that Florida ranks third in the United States in such trafficking; even more astonishing was the fact that nearby Immokalee, FL is considered a “hot spot” for trafficking.  The discussion included personal stories of exploitation, what is being done to curb trafficking from a law enforcement perspective, and illustrations of how to identify the victims and how to help.

Distinguished participants bringing their expertise to this discussion included Peabody Award Winning WGCU-FM Radio News Director Amy Tardif, St. Matthew’s House CEO Rev. Vann R. Ellison, and Director of the Human Trafficking Resource Center at Florida Gulf Coast University Dr. Johnny McGaha.  The panel was moderated by Fr. Philemon Patitsas, St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church. The event was followed by a vigorous question and answer session which ended well beyond the time limits due to interest in learning more about this tragic and growing problem.

Watch the Video:  “The Horrors of Human Trafficking

For the complete video and to learn more about human trafficking, click here.

Christian Rights and Freedom Institute’s next event will be on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 3:30 p.m. Robert A. Levy, Chairman of the Board of Directors, CATO Institute, will explore “The Constitution, Religious Freedom, and the Right to Exclude Customers” at St. Katherine Parish Hall, 7100 Airport Road North, Naples, FL. This event will be followed by a Q&A Session and a Wine & Cheese New Year Welcome Party for subscribers. All current subscribers are encouraged to bring an interested friend.  Fee for the single lecture is $10 and $30 for the April 1 Symposium (Both are free for subscribers; subscription cost is $40 for the season for individuals and $60 for couples).

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on TwitterFacebookYouTube, Google+, PinterestLinkedIn and Instagram

