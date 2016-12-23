Christmas Means Sharing Space, Experience, and Your Heart

Did God really have to be a baby? Was he really God in the womb? Listen as Fr. Chris and Fr. Vasile Turdora discuss the common questions people have concerning Jesus’ Incarnation. Fr. Vasile is the parish priest at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist in Euless, Texas, and shares the theology and the true joy of the Great Feast of the Nativity of Our Lord.

And keep listening for a Christmas message from Fr. Chris Metropulos as he reflects upon the many gifts we can give for Christmas. As you might have guessed, they aren’t the kind of gifts that need cash.

These messages are sure to get you in the Christmas Spirit.

Merry Christmas! Christ is Born!

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram