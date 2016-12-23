Christmas Means Sharing Space, Experience, and Your Heart

Did God really have to be a baby? Was he really God in the womb? Listen as Fr. Chris and Fr. Vasile Turdora discuss the common questions people have concerning Jesus’ Incarnation.  Fr. Vasile is the parish priest at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist in Euless, Texas, and shares the theology and the true joy of the Great Feast of the Nativity of Our Lord.

And keep listening for a Christmas message from Fr. Chris Metropulos as he reflects upon the many gifts we can give for Christmas.  As you might have guessed, they aren’t the kind of gifts that need cash.

These messages are sure to get you in the Christmas Spirit.

Merry Christmas! Christ is Born!

