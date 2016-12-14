Codex 1424 is Returned, Chicago Archons and St. Nicholas Shrine

Welcome to “This Week in Orthodoxy”, the world’s only online video newscast focused on events in the life of the Orthodox Church. I’m Emmy Louvaris. These are some of the stories making headlines Friday, December 9th, 2016

Ninth Century Greek Manuscript (Codex 1424) Returned during Magnificent Ceremony

Chicago Area Archons Bring Awareness to the Ecumenical Patriarchate

OCN Board Tours St. Nicholas Shrine Construction 2016

(Codex 1424) Returned

First Up, from DRAMA, Greece located in the northeastern region of Thrace – His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios of America helped return a rare ninth century Greek manuscript of the complete New Testament known as the “Codex 1424”, to its rightful owners: The Holy Metropolis of Drama and its Hierarch, His Eminence Metropolitan Pavlos and the Monastery of Panagia Eikosifoinissa from which the manuscript was stolen by the Bulgarians in 1917.

On the eve of the feast of Saint Barbara, the great martyr, -patron saint of this city- a great procession began from the springs of Saint Barbara and to the Cathedral of Drama. The procession was led by the city’ s philharmonic band with a multitudes of people following.

The Archbishop in his remarks outlined three very important factors that led to the return of the manuscript.

First, he said, this would not have happened if it were not for the initiative, the prestige and authority of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Secondly, the importance, resolve and determination of Metropolitan Pavlos in seeking and recovering stolen items from around the world.

And thirdly, the Archbishop wholeheartedly thanked the president of the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago Rev. Dr. James Nieman and his community who voluntarily returned the historic manuscript in a Christian manner, in peace and in love.

Further the Archbishop said that the return of this ancient handwritten copy of the New Testament is the first of the signs from God; “it is a sign and a miracle, the first in a series of signs to come, as we await more like it from universities, museums and other institutions to follow the great and beautiful example of the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago.”

Placed in a clear plexiglass display, the manuscript codex 1424, was brought out to the solea and handed to Metropolitan Pavlos and Abbess Alexia of the Holy Monastery by Archbishop Demetrios of America and Rev. Dr. James Nieman as the faithful applauded.

His All-Holiness is the flag bearer of this struggle for justice for the Holy Monastery of Panagia Eikosifoinissa, and from his example we derive strength and resolve to continue.

The last part of the ceremony included the signing of official documents marking the return of the Codex by all participants.

Archons Bring Awareness to the Ecumenical Patriarchate

And next up, honoring Patron Saint Andrew, The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago Archon Order of St. Andrew hosted their annual Vesper and Liturgy services on November 29 and 30th at the St Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago.

Twenty Archons and several clergy from the Metropolis attended along with the laity.

The Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate have worked tirelessly to defend the Ecumenical Patriarchate against the government of Turkey in the European Court of Human Rights.

The Metropolis of Chicago Archons are actively working on a local level to increase awareness of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople including a national initiative to increase awareness through the passage of Resolutions of Support for the Religious Freedom of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.

More information on the Order of Saint Andrew (Archons) as well as the national Archon Religious Freedom Resolution Initiative can be found at www.Archons.org.

OCN Board Tours St. Nicholas Shrine Construction

And Finally, from New York City.members of the OCN Board of Directors came together in the Fall of 2016 to tour the construction site of St. Nicholas National Shrine at the World Trade Center. St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church was the only house of worship destroyed during the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

The Shrine welcomes everyone, and will be a House of Prayer for all people.

Emmy award-winning news and documentary filmmaker Mark Brodie, of MIB Mediaworks created this brief video of the tour for OCN to capture the moment.

Like the Parthenon that graces the Acropolis in Greece, once rebuilt, Saint Nicholas will have the potential to inspire millions of generations to come. The parish will continue to function as a parish of the Archdiocese and it will also be a National Shrine on hallowed ground. It will shine as a spiritual beacon of hope and rebirth to cherish the memory of those who were lost that fateful day and to build a better future for generations yet to be born.

The OCN Board and staff would like to thank the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America for providing the tour and continued inspiration to share the good works of Orthodoxy.

Spark and The Orthodox Prayer Book Apps

And from OCN, it’s hard to believe another year is coming to a close and that 2016 is quickly rapping up! It was only a year ago in January when OCN launched two apps that revolutionized accessibility for Orthodox Christians worldwide: Spark and The Orthodox Prayer Book Apps: Spark is an Orthodox Christian News Portal, that allows you access information about events going on in the Orthodox Christian World, making it easy to share them with friends.

The Orthodox Prayer Book is the ultimate prayer assistant that not only allows you to carry personalized prayers around with you, but it also supports you to pray in the least distracting manner possible.

Now given how easily we can access information on our mobile devices, imagine what it would be like, to not be able to.

Our two OCN apps have been downloaded 12,000 times since January. That’s 50 downloads per day! App user Konlelos, shared: “Finally, an app that brings me news from all over the Orthodox world. I check it daily now. I’ve recommended it to several friends.”

Unfortunately, our current suite of apps is only available to iOS users which make up just 13.9% of smart phone users. Follower Vasile commented about this gap: “This is great! Hats off to all of you! Unfortunately, I as well as the many other Android users will not be able to utilize this incredible tool. Please build an android app (as well) soon.”

He is not alone. 82% of smart phone users are Android users. That’s over 2 billion people worldwide that cannot access our apps. This is where we need your help. Help us fill the gap!

Much like public radio & TV, we rely on support from our viewers, listeners and myocn.net visitors like you!

Be a part of our growth and make a contribution today where your donation will specifically support us in raising the $25,000 necessary to create a new suite of Android apps!

Let’s make Orthodoxy GoMobile!

Log on to our state of the art website at myocn.net and click the “donate” button, then take a moment to share it on social media with the hashtag #GoMobile so others are inspired to support OCN too!

That brings another edition of “This Week in Orthodoxy,” to a close. Wishing you a blessed week, for everyone here in our OCN studios, I’m Emmy Louvaris. Let’s go forth in peace.

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram