Coptic Christians Understand the Power of Forgiveness

In truest response to tragedy, Christians in Cairo are ready to forgive according to an article in The Christian Post titled, “Coptic Christians ‘Ready to Forgive’ After Suicide Bombing Kills 24 in Cairo Church”

Although, Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi announced on Monday the identity of the man who walked into St. Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Cathedral on December 11 and detonated a 12-kilogram explosive that killed mostly Christian women and children, Bishop Anba Angaelos, the general bishop of the Coptic Orthodox Church in the United Kingdom, told CP in a phone interview that the persecuted Coptic Christian community will not respond to the attack with vengeance.

“Historically in Egypt, after every one of these attacks or similar attacks, of course there has been anger and public outcry, but there hasn’t been retaliation or revenge,” Angaelos explained. “That is one thing that we are very thankful for.”

Their pain cannot be comforted with vengeance, so they have turned to forgiveness.

In the article, the bishop went on to say, “We are praying that there is healing in the community. We are ready to and we already have forgiven people for doing this because at the end of the day, a lack of forgiveness harms us more than anyone else,”

Click Here to read the full article in The Christian Post.

