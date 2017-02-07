The Cultural Committee of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Presents an Iconography Workshop

The Cultural Committee of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Presents an Iconography Workshop

July 28, 29, & 31 and August 1, 2 & 3; 9:00 am to 4:30 pm, lunch included

A six-day intensive course for beginners and experienced, under the direction of renowned visiting Master Iconographer and expert instructor Theodoros Papadopoulos from Greece.

This is an opportunity to prepare a beautiful icon of the Archangel Gabriel that you will treasure for generations.

Experience the unique spiritual world of the Byzantine Era through icon painting.

This Archangel Gabriel icon will “come alive” as he will guide you step by step, through the ancient techniques of Byzantine Iconography. Let us journey together, discovering anew, this traditional artistic expression of theology and spirituality often called the “meeting place of the Divine.” No previous experience or art background required.

Tuition is $680 and covers the cost of supplies including boards, pigments and brushes.

Class limited to the first 15 students.

A non-refundable deposit of $230 is required at registration.

Learn more at www.theodoreicons.com

To register or for more information, please contact:

Ellene Phufas-Jousma esparcadia@gmail.com or (716) 425-0022 or

Eleni Revelas helen.revelas@hotmail.com or (607) 346-6430 or

Our Church Office office.hoca@gmail.com or (716) 882-9485.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Send check to: 146 W. Utica Street, Buffalo, NY 14222

www.greekorthodoxchurchbuffalo.org

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram