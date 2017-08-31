Do Not Commit Adultery

Listen Now. We will now be including the daily reading of Epistle and Gospel with The Prayer Team.

You shall not commit adultery. Exodus 20:14

Good morning Prayer Team!

In Genesis 2:24, the Lord establishes the sacrament of marriage, when He says that “therefore a man shall leave his father and mother and cleave to his wife and the two shall become one flesh.” And in Mark 10:9, Jesus says “What, therefore, God has joined together, let no man put asunder.” The first sacrament mentioned in the Bible is the sacrament of marriage, a holy institution by which a man and a woman come together, are united in a physical way, where they are “naked and unashamed” (Genesis 2:25), where they beget children for the continuation of the race, and serve as each other’s life-long companions.

Sexuality is a gift from God to the human race, given to be enjoyed within the context of marriage. From Biblical times, there has always be a temptation to go outside of marriage for sexual needs, both before marriage (fornication) and during marriage (adultery). So, God made this commandment in order to preserve marriage, and fidelity between spouses. Because marriage is the vehicle (at least the proper vehicle) by which we perpetuate the human race, God made a commandment specifically for people who are married. And as I mentioned, this commandment has ramifications even for those who are not married. For those who wish to be married, this commandment is a reminder to keep themselves sexually pure. And for those who have elected to not get married, it is a reminder to also keep themselves sexually pure and that a life of celibacy is something that God will bless.

Pornography is becoming a “drug” for many people. It is also ruining marriages, sexuality, and the way we view one another. Objectifying both women AND men becomes the result. Unfortunately, pornography is becoming more and more pervasive in our world. It used to be that one had to sneak to buy a magazine in a store. Now it’s a click away on the phone. And what used to be considered pornography is now on our billboards, on TV and in the movies. It seems our standards of decency continue to drop. And purity no longer seems to be an important virtue. That needs to change.

There is one other aspect to this commandment. There are many people who are not faithful to their spouses, not because they go outside of marriage for intimacy, but because they are not checked in with their spouses, they do not honor their spouses by being “present” in the relationship. To be faithful to the marriage does not only mean to not commit adultery, but to be faithful, checked in, to your spouse, honoring them each and every day.

Points to ponder under this commandment include:

Have I committed any immoral acts alone or with others?

Have I caused others to commit immoral acts?

Have I committed immoral acts in my heart?

Have I honored my spouse?

Have I been faithful to my spouse?

Have I read or viewed inappropriate materials?

Today’s prayer is for married couples.

Lord our God, thank You for giving the human race the gift of marriage, so that in this relationship, we can experience love and intimacy, and the blessing of children. Bless my marriage, bless my spouse, help us to ever grow closer to one another. Help us to stay not only with fidelity, but with faithfulness, with enthusiasm, and with joy. Help us always be quick to forgive one another, and to show patience and service towards one another. Bless us with health, joy and peace all the days of our lives. Amen.

Safeguard the sanctity of your marriage and the purity of your body today!

+Fr. Stavros

With Roger Hunt providing today’s Daily Reading: Listen Now.

These readings are under copyright and is used by permission. All rights reserved. These works may not be further reproduced, in print or on other websites or in any other form, without the prior written authorization of the copyright holder: Reading © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA, Apolytikion of Abbot Marcellus © Narthex Press, Kontakion of Abbot Marcellus © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA.

The Revised Standard Version of the Bible is copyrighted 1946, 1952, 1971, and 1973 by the Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and used by permission. From the Online Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Photo Credit: The Faithful Wife

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram