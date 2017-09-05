Do Not Steal

Listen Now. We will now be including the daily reading of Epistle and Gospel with The Prayer Team.

You shall not steal. Exodus 20:15

Good morning Prayer Team!

How many of us “break the law”? Most of us who drive rampantly break the law. We “cheat” or “fudge” on the speed limit. Stealing and cheating are similar in that they involve “defrauding” someone or something. In the case of cheating on the speed limit, we are stealing from the authority of the government to set laws on how fast it is safe to drive.

If you have a job and while you are on your job being paid by your employer, you are texting or checking your personal emails, you are in essence stealing from your boss. If you make $20 an hour and spend ten percent of your time doing personal things instead of your work, then you are stealing $2 per hour from your employer, times 40 hours times 50 weeks, you are in essence stealing $4,000 from your boss. Stealing $4,000 in another context would be a felony.

Cheating on taxes is a form of stealing as well. So is cheating in sports—whether you are a player or a coach. Playing within boundaries, be it a law or a rule brings dignity to ourselves and brings security to those around us. When we all play with the same laws and boundaries, then there is true freedom. When we don’t play within the same laws and boundaries, even on an individual basis, then freedom is compromised. And most importantly, God is not honored, and our neighbor is not honored.

Points to ponder under this commandment are:

Have I taken anything that was not mine from anyone or from anywhere?

Have I cheated anyone?

Have I caused others to steal or cheat?

Have I tried to find the owners of lost things I have found?

Have I damaged or destroyed anything that belonged to another?

Have I defrauded anyone of rightful wages?

Have I defrauded my employer by spending large amounts of time not working the job for which I am paid?

Have I paid my debts?

Have I given to the poor and to philanthropic causes in proportion to my means?

Lord, please help me to be grateful for what I have. Help me to stay within boundaries, limits and laws, so that I am not cheating or stealing from anyone. Help me always to honor my boss with genuine and true work. Help me to honor my neighbor by not stealing from him or defrauding in any way. Amen.

Do an honest day’s work today!

+Fr. Stavros

With Roger Hunt providing today’s Daily Reading: Listen Now.

Photo Credit: Slinky Life

