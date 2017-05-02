Don’t Worry About the Other Guy—YOU Follow

We will now be including the daily reading of Epistle and Gospel with The Prayer Team.

The Resurrection of Christ

Peter turned and saw following them the disciple whom Jesus loved, who had lain close to his breast at the supper and had said, “Lord, who is it that is going to betray you?” When Peter saw him, he said to Jesus, “Lord, what about this man?” Jesus said to him, “If it is my will that he remain until I come, what is that to you? Follow me!” The saying spread abroad among the brethren that this disciple was not to die; yet Jesus did not say to him that he was not to die, but, “If it is my will that he remain until I come, what is that to you?” This is the disciple who is bearing witness to these things, and who has written these things; and we know that his testimony is true. But there are also many other things which Jesus did; were every one of them to be written, I suppose that the world itself could not contain the books that would be written. John 21: 20-25 (From the Eleventh Eothinon Gospel)

Good morning Prayer Team!

Christ is Risen!

We read in the last reflection that Peter was restored by Jesus, following his three-fold denial of Christ. Indeed Christ recognized that Peter did love Jesus and would one day give his life for Him. And just as happens many times in life, Peter didn’t just say “thank you very much for your forgiveness and your trust,” he wondered aloud about the fate of John, the beloved Disciples. Peter looked at John and said to the Lord, “Hey, what about him?” Jesus said to Peter, “If it is my will that he remain until I come, what is that to you? YOU follow me!” In other words, what happens to him is not of your concern. What is your charge is to follow me and be my disciple.

Indeed this is the Lord’s charge for each of us. To follow Him, and to spread His message, to love one another as He loves us. The Lord desires for each of us to enter into Paradise. How we will each get there—the talents we will have, the life experience we will have—these things will vary for each of us. We shouldn’t be concerned about how we compare to other people, for the journey to salvation isn’t a race, nor is it a test to see who can outlast or outwit the others. It isn’t a competition against anyone. I have my talents, and you have yours, and thankfully these talents we each have are different. Thankfully the life experiences we all have are different. Because in these differences, we have a depth and richness in the world and a fullness of society, when all the roles are filled.

Christ’s message to Peter and to us, is to not compare ourselves to others, not to place higher or lower values on one another. But to realize that we are all of infinite value in God’s eyes, and thus we are to encourage each other to do the best with the gifts we have, keeping our eyes on the prize at all times, salvation.

In the final analysis, it doesn’t matter if we live longer or shorter than our neighbor, if we are richer or poorer than our neighbor, if we are regarded in higher or lower esteem than our neighbor. What matters is that we follow, that we follow Christ, that we know Christ, that we love Christ and that we love our neighbor as we love Christ, and as Christ loves us.

Blessed and all-wise Evangelist, in being loved by the Word who sees all things and using just scales will judge the universe, you surpassed the Disciples all in the abundance of your most ardent love for Christ the Lord, O divine Apostle John; for you were radiant in both mind and body with the handsome traits of purity and chastity, in being blest by God. (From the Praises of May 8, Feast of St. John the Theologian, Trans, by Fr. Seraphim Dedes).

To those who are so kind to read my daily messages, I humbly ask for your prayers today. I am undergoing surgery on Tuesday, May 2, to fix several problems in my nose and nasal passages. I am certain the procedure will be successful, though I am nervous because no one likes to be in the hospital. Though my period of recovery may be up to two months, the Prayer Team will continue without delay during my recuperation. Please pray for a safe and successful surgery and for a speedy recovery. Thank you.

+Fr. Stavros

With Roger Hunt providing today’s Daily Reading: Listen Now.

These readings are under copyright and is used by permission. All rights reserved. These works may not be further reproduced, in print or on other websites or in any other form, without the prior written authorization of the copyright holder: Reading © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA, Apolytikion of Abbot Marcellus © Narthex Press, Kontakion of Abbot Marcellus © Holy Transfiguration Monastery – Brookline, MA.

The Revised Standard Version of the Bible is copyrighted 1946, 1952, 1971, and 1973 by the Division of Christian Education of the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and used by permission. From the Online Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Photo credit: A Pilgrim’s Friend

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram