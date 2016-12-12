Dubuque parish finds new home after two-year search

DUBUQUE, IOWA: St Elias Greek Orthodox Church held a Press Conference on December 10 at 419 North Grandview Avenue to formally announce that the historic 1920’s former Grandview United Methodist Church at that location will be their new location and facility. Shortly following that Press Conference, St Elias Greek Orthodox Church held a Founders Memorial Service as their final parish event at their former location at 1075 Rockdale Road in Dubuque. These two events on the same day ended a two-year saga for the small middle American parish.

Since August of 2014, St Elias Greek Orthodox Church has been without a facility of its own, forced to abandon it’s home since July of 1957 when catastrophic structural damage was discovered in the walls and roof, caused by previous heavy snowfall and ice. As the cost of repairing the current facility became financially unrealistic, the decision was made to look for other options. The current building on Rockdale Road will soon be demolished.

The parish is happy to announce a new home has been found in the currently vacant historic 1920’s former Grandview United Methodist Church at 419 North Grandview Avenue in Dubuque. The land was originally purchased in 1924 by the United Methodist Church and the building constructed in December of 1928. The building was last used by the Grandview United Methodist Church in June of 2003 for their current location on John Wesley Drive. With this new facility now in hand, the parish will begin an estimated $1.2 million capital improvement campaign to raise the funds needed to refurbished the new building and convert it into an Greek Orthodox Church.

