Ecumenical Patriarch in Budapest

In August 2017, His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visited Budapest on the feast day of Holy King Stephen and was presented with a building donated by the Hungarian Government for the Orthodox Exarchate of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Hungary.

His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew officially visited Hungary on 20 August 2017

This day was not chosen by mistake, it was a feast-day of Holy King Stephen (Istvan), the first Christian king among Hungarians, who was enlisted in the dyptich of saints of the Orthodox Church as well. The Day of Holy King Stephen is celebrated in Hungary very solemnly as one of the greatest holidays.

The occasion for the visit of Patriarch Bartholomew was a handover of the edifice which the Hungarian government ceded to the Greek people, respectively the Ecumenical Patriarchate and its Metropolitanate for Austria which spiritually takes care about the Orthodox Greeks in Hungary.

The handover was attended by members of the government of Hungary and representatives of the Roman Catholic Church.

On behalf of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Bartholomew was welcomed by Bishop Lukijan of Budim and Bishop Ignatije, PhD, of Branicevo.

After the handover, the Holy Liturgy was served in one of the premises, and it was prayerfully attended by Patriarch Bartholomew.

During the same day, and on the occasion of  marking the feast-day of Saint Stephen, Patriarch Bartholomew met with President of Hungary Janos Ader, and afterwards  attended the Catholic mass on the square in front of the Basilica of Saint Stephen in Budapest.

Source: Diocese of Budim (translated by the Information Service of the SOC)

Click here for the full story.

