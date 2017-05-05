I have a Christian Home: Family Insights Podcast Series

Join us today as we discuss how we live our Orthodox Christian faith in our homes, how having our homes with icons, crosses, baking prosphoro, like in church are important but we must focus deeper, on how we relate to the loved ones in our homes, and what we VALUE as a family.

Additional resources on this topic can be found at Family Life Ministry, a website from the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Atlanta inspiring individuals and families to live Orthodoxy in the home.

Welcome to the Podcast Series of Family Insights powered by Orthodox Christian Network and Family Life Ministry. Together these ministries have collaborated to bring insight into family life. Paula and Eleni will be back every other week in between your busy tune schedules. OCN is with you in your day to day faith walk engaging Orthodox Christians in the in between times for families and parishes. Listen Now.