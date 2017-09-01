‘A flaming fire is extinguished by water: so charity from the heart atones for sins’

Protopresbyter Stefanos Anagnostopoulos

Interpreting the phrase ‘I was hungry and you gave me food’, the Fathers of the Church say that some people have been saved without performing any works of charity. First and foremost was the robber who was crucified on the right of Christ, although there were also saints, such as Mary the Egyptian. So the Lord was talking about spiritual nourishment rather than charity. In the Gospel we’re told: Jesus said to them, ‘My food is to do the will of the Father who sent me’ [Jn. 4, 34]. What is the will of our Heavenly Father? Our salvation.

And Saint Symeon the New Theologian, interpreting the same phrase, says: ‘When we observe the commandments of Jesus Christ our Saviour with love then He, the Lord of all creation, is fed by us. Just as the filthy demons are nourished by our wicked actions and gain strength to fight against us, so, when we refrain from sin and evil, from egotism and vanity, from envy and sloth and the other passions, the vile demons become hungry and weak. Likewise, Christ, Who became poor for our salvation, is nourished and sated when we observe His commandments. And then again, He’s troubled and hungry when we don’t do His all-holy will’. This is what Saint Symeon the New Theologian tells us. The saints, the children of our Orthodox Church, those fragrant blossoms of paradise, the golden mouths of the divine word, are exemplary in their charity and we should imitate them. Because they love us, have mercy on us, nourish us, heal us, protect us and save us. Because what good is it if we’ve found a solution to all our financial and social problems, yet those of our soul remain unresolved? Really, I ask you, what’s the benefit? Who will fill the gap within us? Who will give us hope? Who will support us in the faith?

Every act of charity must be a religious act, not merely the work of some philanthropic sphere, of altruism or simply humanism. It must be linked to the Holy Sacraments, to worship, to repentance and to prayer. The value of charity increases and is more lustrous the closer it comes to God in the Trinity and, through Him, to all our fellow human beings.

In the Wisdom of Sirach [3, 34], the Holy Spirit confirms that: ‘A flaming fire is extinguished by water: so charity from the heart atones for sins’. Just as water puts out a fire, so almsgiving from the heart, in repentance and tears, with prayer and fasting, is able to blot out sins.

To continue. In another part of Scripture [Daniel 4, 27], the Prophet tells King Nebuchadnezzar: ‘Atone for your sins with righteousness, and your iniquities with mercy to the oppressed’. And again [Tobit 4, 10] confirms that: ‘alms deliver from death, and save people from passing into darkness’.

The Apostle Peter, in his first general epistle, chapter 4, verse 9, warns us [that the end of all things is near] and says: ‘Be hospitable to one another without complaining’. We may be hospitable, but we need to ensure it’s ‘without complaining’. Without back-biting. Without castigating those we’re welcoming. Each of us should ask our heart and answer for it at holy confession. Because [as Saint Peter says, 4, 8)] ‘Love covers a multitude of sins’. All of this from Scripture.

All of these Scriptural quotations impel us to the proper exercise of charity, so that we won’t lose our just reward, which will bring us to repentance and, through repentance, to salvation. There are many other facets of spiritual almsgiving to consider, but for the present we’ve said enough.

(to be continued)

Read the previous parts here (part 1, part 2)

Source: pemptousia.com

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

OCN has partnered with Pemptousia, a Contemporary post-modern man does understand what man is. Through its presence in the internet world, Pemptousia, with its spirit of respect for beauty that characterizes it, wishes to contribute to the presentation of a better meaning of life for man, to the search for the ontological dimension of man, and to the awareness of the unfathomable mystery of man who is always in Christ in the process of becoming, of man who is in the image of divine beauty. And the beauty of man springs from the beauty of the Triune God. In the end, “beauty will save the world”.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram