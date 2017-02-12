Fordham Professor to Explore Role of Hellenism and Early Christianity in Quest for Religious Liberty

The Naples-based Christian Rights and Freedom Institute announces the next event in its series of lectures, films, and panel discussions for the 2016-17 Season. Tuesday, February 21 Dr. George E. Demacopoulos, Professor of Theology at Fordham University will speak on “The Role of Hellenism & Early Christianity in the Quest for Religious Liberty” at 3:30 p.m. The lecture will take place in the St. Katherine Parish Hall, 7100 Airport Road North, Naples.

Admission is open to the public; season subscribers are admitted free of charge. The fee for all others is $10.

Professor Demacopoulos is the Fr. John Meyendorff & Patterson Family Chair of Orthodox Christian Studies at Fordham University, and is Co-Director of the Orthodox Christian Studies Center.

“When the Founding Fathers of our United States established legal parameters that constitute what we call ‘religious liberty’, they drew upon the insights of the French Enlightenment philosophers, who themselves had drawn inspiration from Ancient Greece and Rome. But the Hellenism that animated the Enlightenment era was a selective and a decidedly pre-Christian Hellenism rather than the perfected Hellenism of 1000 years of Christian Roman Empire.”

“What are the consequences of this omission? Has the cause of religious liberty been hampered by the exclusion of Christian teaching on the subject? And how might the resources of Christian Hellenism be employed for the promotion of religious tolerance and multi-religious cohabitation?” asks Dr. Demacopoulos. The lecture will be followed by a brief question & answer period.

