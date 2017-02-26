On Forgiveness – Fr. Anthony Tandilyan with Dr. Kyriaki Karidoyanes FitzGerald

“How do we work through the good and the pain we have experienced in our lives? Forgiveness is holding the other party blameless”, says Dr. Kyriaki K. FitzGerald. Forgiveness is a process she observes in a conversation with Fr. Anthony Tandilyan.

On Forgiveness Sunday on the eve of Great Lent we hear the Lord’s teaching about fasting and forgiveness and enter the season of the fast forgiving one another so that God will forgive them. If you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will forgive you; but if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your heavenly Father forgive you your trespasses (Matthew 6:14).

Dr. Kyriaki Karidoyanes FitzGerald is a theologian, educator and licensed psychologist and serves as Adjunct Professor in Theology at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology. The author of the book, Women Deacons in the Orthodox Church: Called to Holiness and Ministry, she is recognized as a leading expert in the subject of Orthodox deacons and the theology of ministry more generally. Her other writing includes Persons in Communion: A Theology of Authentic Relationships, Living Faithfully: The Beatitudes in Everyday Life (co-authored with Fr. Thomas FitzGerald), numerous articles in Orthodox and other academic journals, and the editor of and contributor to Encountering Women of Faith, St. Catherine’s Vision Collection, Vol. 1 and 2.

Welcome to the Feast of Healthy Thoughts where you can explore with Fr. Anthony Tandilyan the journey of repentance through separation and return to the Father as he examines the story of The Prodigal Son in the scriptures. Write to us at info@myocn.net and tell us your story of how repentance has transformed your life.

Local, you can join along with Fr. Tandilyan on Peabody Public Access Cable TV on Channel 99; Tuesdays at 8:00 pm, Thursdays at 5:00 pm, and Sunday at 6:30 am.

Danvers Public Access Cable TV on Channel 99 & 36; Sundays at 1:00 pm, Mondays at 11:00 am, Fridays at 9:30 pm, and

Saturdays at 8:30 am.

Fr. Anthony Tandilyan graduated Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Brookline MA, USA receiving a Master’s degree in Theological Studies in 2005. His TV show “Feast of Healthy Thoughts”, concerning life and faith issues is co-hosted by Dr. Kyriaki FitzGerald. In 2010 he was accepted to the Th. M. program (Masters of Theology) at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology and completed the course work in 2011. Fr. Anthony was ordained to the holy priesthood on the feast day of St. Demetrios, October 26, 2015, in Weston MA. He was assigned by His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston to serve as the assistant priest of St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church in Peabody MA as of November 1st 2015.

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram