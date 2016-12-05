Getting through the Winter Blues

Listen as our guest Dr. Randa Anderson with the Orthodox Christian Counseling Institute (OCCI) speaks with Fr. Gregory Joyce about the seasonal effects of shorter days and less sunshine also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Dr. Randa has great insight and tools to help those who experience depression during the winter including foods, exercise, and prayer.

Books Mentioned

Winter Blues, Fourth Edition: Everything You Need to Know to Beat Seasonal Affective Disorder, by Norman E. Rosenthal MD

Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy, by David D. Burns

Meditate on These Things

Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy—meditate on these things. The things which you learned and received and heard and saw in me, these do, and the God of peace will be with you. Phil 4:8-9

Websites Referenced

OrthodoxCounselors.com

Image: Portrait of Dr. Gachet by Vincent van Gogh

