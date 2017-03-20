Gifts and Talents as Assets – Adult Education

Adult Religious Education The Scriptures state that “my people will suffer for a lack of knowledge.” (Hosea 4:6). It’s not enough to simply provide religious education for our children. An educated laity is a strong laity and the key is educating our adult faithful. The type of education provided is also critically important. Church and real life are not separate things. “The spiritual” and “the practical” are also not separate entities. The life of the Church is life, and to that end we all need to understand how our faith applies to every aspect of our lives, not just what we do on Sundays.

To support our adults, St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bethesda, MD offers adult religious education every Sunday from September through May. These are not classes on high theology that are difficult to understand. They focus on the “down to earth” and practical ways we should understand our Orthodox Christian faith. In His parables to the masses, Christ always used practical examples from everyday life that His audience could relate to in order to help them understand God. St. George adult education uses the same model and spirit. Its goal is to help our adults create an understanding and ever increasing consciousness of God in their hearts and minds so that living the faith becomes as natural as breathing. View more Adult Study Classes HERE

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors hip. To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative. It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram