Greek Independence Day is March 25, 2017

On Saturday, March 25, 2017, Hellenes everywhere will commemorate the 196th anniversary of Greece’s independence. Greeks and Americans alike will remember the sacrifices made by their ancestors to protect and preserve the Greek heritage and ideals of freedom and democracy. As Archbishop Demetrios said, ” On this Day of Greek Independence, we fervently pray that God put an end to the ordeal of Greece, the mother of democracy, culture, philosophy, science and even a model of philanthropy towards the hundreds of thousands of refugees.”*

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Department of Greek Education is charged with the responsibility of assisting parishes in establishing and sustaining a Greek studies program that comprises the teaching of the Modern Greek language and the Greek history and culture, as well as the teaching of the Greek Orthodox faith and worship. In celebration of Greek Independence Day, consider sharing the rich history of Greek education with your children. The Department of Greek Education offers many valuable resources such as teachers seminars and workshops, books and audio visual materials, and a series of books of Greek language instruction titled “Τα Ελληνικά μου.”

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Department of Greek Education.

*Read full remarks of Archbishop Demetrios For Greek Independence, 2017

