GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH HOLDS 5TH ANNUAL BLESSING SERVICE FOR MOTORCYCLE RIDING SEASON

GREEK AMERICAN MOTORCYCLE ASSOCIATION (GAMA) GATHER FOR BLESSING AND FUNDRAISER RIDE FOR SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

HOMER GLEN, IL: The Greek American Motorcycle Association (GAMA) and the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago held the 5th Annual Motorcycle Blessing Service on May 7, 2017, at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Homer Glen. The service was officiated by Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, Chancellor of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, and began following Sunday services. This year over 60 motorcycles took part in the blessing.

Assumption Pastor, Rev. Sotirios (Sam) Dimitriou noted, “What better way to kick off the summer riding season than to have His Grace, Bishop Demetrios, bless all the riders along with their motorcycles, by saying a prayer for their safety. I’d like to think the riders will listen closely to the prayers for a safe riding season”

“GAMA’s annual motorcycle blessing is a wonderful way for our members and our fellow Chicagoland supporters in the motorcycle community to start each riding season with a Holy Blessing,” said GAMA President John Corasis. “It’s truly a spiritual feeling that gives you a sense of confidence riding your motorcycle throughout the riding season.”

“This is a wonderful and spiritual experience where Bishop Demetrios along with Fr. Sam Dimitriou bless the riders (along with their motorcycles) and wish them a safe riding season” said Nikos Karavitis, GAMA Media and Public Relations Officer. “It’s refreshing to see how the church continues to reach out and embrace motorcycle enthusiasts and how this blessing continues to grow every year.”

This 5th Annual event was also a fundraiser ride for the GAMA Scholarship Program. GAMA is proud to offer four $500 scholarships to attend the Greek Orthodox Fanari Summer Camp, which is held at the St. Iakovos Retreat Center in Southern Wisconsin. The scholarships include transportation, room and board and activity fees at Fanari Camp. More information on the GAMA can be found on their website: www.GreekAmericanMA.com

The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago oversees all Greek Orthodox parishes within Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, as well as large portions of Missouri and Indiana. You can find more information on the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago at www.Chicago.GOArch.org