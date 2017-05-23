GREEK ORTHODOX REGIONAL HIERARCH VISITS MILWAUKEE

BISHOP DEMETRIOS OF MOKISSOS WARMLY GREETED BY CONGREGATION AS HE OFFICIATED AT THE VESPER SERVICE AND DIVINE LITURGY. PARISH WILL HOST METROPOLIS OF CHICAGO 2017 CLERGY LAITY ASSEMBLY

MILWAUKEE, WI: Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, Chancellor of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, was warmly welcomed to Milwaukee by parishioners of Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, on Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21, 2017. Bishop Demetrios officiated Vesper and Liturgy Services for the parish’s Patron Saints and visited afterwards with the local Greek Orthodox community.

It was recently announced that Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Wauwatosa will host the Metropolis of Chicago 2017 Clergy Laity Assembly on November 13-15, 2017, at the Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel. Save this date and ask your Parish Priest for more information!

While at Saints Constantine & Helen, the bishop also toured on Saturday their highly successful Epiphany Day Care Facility located within the church, visiting with the students, teachers and staff. Bishop Demetrios had the opportunity Sunday to visit the historic Annuciation Greek Orthodox Church in Milwaukee and visit with their new Parish Council members and discussed their plans for their upcoming Greek Festival. Bishop Demetrios was impressed with talented leadership both parishes have in place, with both parishes being blessed with many young parish council leaders ready to continue the historic Greek Orthodox presence in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bishop was honored to be so warmly welcomed by both parishes.

Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos serves as the Chancellor of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, under the leadership of Metropolitan Iakovos of Chicago. In his position, he travels throughout the Metropolis of Chicago to visit most of the parishes annually. He has received nationwide recognition for his human rights activities and interfaith outreach, including his leadership in ending the death penalty in Illinois, state resolutions calling for Religious Freedom for the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, and just last year for the official recognition by the United States of the Genocide by ISIS against the Christian minority population of Syria and Iraq.

The Eastern Orthodox Church is the second largest Christian denomination worldwide. The Metropolis of Chicago oversees all Greek Orthodox Parishes within Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, as well as large portions of Missouri and Indiana. You can find more information on His Grace Bishop Demetrios and the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago on our website: www.chicago.goarch.org.

Contact: John C. Ackerman, Director of Media Relations, Phone: (309)635-7624, Email: John@JohnCAckerman.com

