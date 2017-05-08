Growing the Body of Christ

Today’s show is a full one with three wonderful interviews. Listen Now. Our first interview is with author, designer and photographer Panos Fiorentinos. Listen in as Father Chris and Panos discuss his book, Ecclesia in which he visited 6 states and 59 parishes. They discuss what he learned not only about the church buildings but the communities they served. The website for Panos’s store for all things Greek is https://kantyli.com/. Does your ministry or Parish need help with their website or other forms of media? Our second interview is with Jamil Samara, Director, with the Department of Internet Ministries of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese. During his interview he shares ways the Department of Internet Ministries can help your Parish or Ministry with its website and media. Not only can thehelp with your online components but you will not want to miss what he shares about their Bulletin Builder! See more https://www.goarch.org/

Our third interview is our second installment of Father Chris and Rev. Dr. George Parsenios’s series on the Gospels. During this conversation Rev. Dr. George’s focuses on the book of Mark, the first gospel written. He shares with us how Mark takes the biographical form and creates a narrative driven by theology. This interview will open your eyes to the book of Mark in a deep way.

Funding for news from this department is provided through the support of OCN viewers and by Leadership 100.

