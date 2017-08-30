Hank Unplugged: Talking Global Warming, Gender Fluidity, and Group Think with Jay Richards

Listen Now to a conversation with Jay W. Richards, author of Money, Greed and God that was the winner of 2010 Templeton Enterprise award, in this podcast series of Hank Unplugged. The Bible Answer Man’s podcast brought to you through Christian Research Institute and now showcased on Orthodox Christian Network.

ABOUT HANK HANEGRAAFF

Hank is the author of more than twenty books, with more than a million copies in print. He is a regular contributor to the award-winning Christian Research Journal and an articulate communicator on the pressing issues of our day, having spoken in leading churches, conferences, and on college campuses throughout the world. Hank and his wife, Kathy, live in Charlotte, North Carolina, and are parents to twelve children.

