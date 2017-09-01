Happy New (Church) Year

And Jesus came to Nazareth, where He had been brought up; and He went to the synagogue, as His custom was, on the Sabbath day. And He stood up to read; and there was given to Him the book of the prophet Isaiah. He opened the book and found the place where it was written,

“The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to preach good news the poor. He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed, to proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord.”

And He closed the book, and gave it back to the attendant and sat down; and the eyes of all in the synagogue were fixed on Him. And He began to say to them, “Today this scripture has been fulfilled in your hearing.” And all spoke well of Him, and wondered at the gracious words which proceeded out of His mouth. Luke 4: 16-22 (Gospel of the Indiction)

Good morning Prayer Team!

In the Orthodox Church, September 1 is considered the first day of the Ecclesiastical Year. Up until recent centuries, the new year was celebrated on this day. Because until recent centuries, societies were primarily agrarian, the year was set according to the farmers’ calendar. The harvest came at the end of the summer. And with the fall came planting of new seeds for the next year’s harvest. September 1 marked the end of the harvest and the beginning of fall planting. In modern times, September 1 (well, now it’s more like August 10) marked the beginning of the academic year. Summer was ending and school was resuming. In some ways, it makes more sense to keep the academic year rather than the calendar year.

In any case, today marks a new beginning of not only a new month but a new “year.” And even though most of us won’t make it to church today, we still can, as we do on January 1, make some resolutions for the “new church year.” Whereas on January 1, our New Years’ resolutions often focus on health (exercise, diet) and material things (financial and business goals), I encourage you to take this occasion of the new church year to set some specific spiritual goals.

There are four “areas” (pillars, if you want to use that term) that make up “ortho-praxia” or our practice of the Orthodox faith. They are worship (leitourgia), community (koinonia), learning (catechesis) and service (diakonia). I challenge you to set a goal in each of these areas for the coming ecclesiastical (church) year. Write down your goals (perhaps one goal under each of the four areas), and then when we get to January 1 (the beginning of the calendar year), see how you are doing with these goals.

Under “worship,” consider goals for your personal prayer life (5-10 minutes of uninterrupted prayer each morning) and worship (coming to church each Sunday, and if you are already doing that, coming to one service each month that is not on Sunday). In the area of “community”, consider becoming involved (or more involved) in one of the ministries of the church. Under the umbrella of “learning”, make it a goal to set aside time each day to meditate on the Bible. Also, consider reading one book on spirituality during the coming year. And finally under “service”, think of some way that is unrelated to your church or your family for you to “serve” the common good.

O Lord, our God, who have placed times and seasons under Your own authority; who, in You infinite compassion and goodness, have counted us worthy to enter a New Year of Your loving kindness, bless it and keep us in peace. Enlighten us with the Light of Your truth and Your divine commandments. Establish in our souls Your holy will, and guide us to every good work that is good and pleasing to You. Let Your kingdom come upon us, O Lord; the kingdom of love, goodness, peace and justice; and make us worthy to praise and glorify, with one mouth and one heart, Your most honorable and majestic name, of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, now and forever and to the ages of ages. Amen. (From the Prayer at the First of the New Year, from “Ten Orthodox Special and Occasional Services” by Fr. Evagoras Constantinides)

Happy New (Church) Year!

+Fr. Stavros

