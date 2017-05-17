Healing with mud?

By Presvytera Alexandra Houck in The Children's Word
May 17, 2017 Comment(s) Tags:

How many of Christ’s miracles can you list? In the Bible, we hear about many of the wonderful things that Christ did—things that nobody else could do, because He is God. Can you name some? The feeding of the 5,000. The healing of the paralyzed man. We can think of many more! In fact, the Gospel of John tells us that Jesus did so many miracles that if they were all written down, the world could not hold the books that would be written!

Today is the Sunday of the Blind Man. We hear about a man who had been blind ever since he was born. When Jesus passed by, He spat on the dirt, made clay with it, and put it on the blind man’s eyes. When the man went to wash it off, he could see for the first time in his life!

God helps all of us. He hears all of our prayers. But He helps us and answers our prayers in different ways. Making mud from spit seemed like a funny way to heal somebody. But God helps solve each of our problems differently. Sometimes he might answer us right on the spot. Sometimes he might help us years afterwards. Lots of times he will help us in a better way than we could ever imagine!

So let’s try to be like the blind man in the Gospel today. We trust God to help us in the way God knows best. Then we thank God when He does!

EQUAL TO THE APOSTLES: SAINTS CONSTANTINE AND HELEN

You probably know the story about how Saint Helen found the Cross of Christ. But what do you know about her son, the Emperor Constantine? These two great saints did something that gave them the name “Equal to the Apostles.” That means they brought a lot of people to Christ and His Church. Because of them, lots of people became Christian.

Before Emperor Constantine came along, lots and lots of Christians were hurt and killed for their faith. They were supposed to worship whatever idols the emperor wanted them to worship. They worshipped lifeless statues instead of God! But in the year 313, Emperor Constantine passed a great law called the Edict of Milan. That law made it so being a Christian was legal. Christians were allowed to worship our one true God.

Always remember that the saints are people we can pray to for help! Lots of Christians in the world aren’t allowed to be Christian. They are hurt or even killed because they live their Christian faith. Maybe you could ask Saints Constantine and Helen to help these Christians and to give them strength. Can you remember to do that?

We celebrate the nameday of these two saints today, May 21st.

Click here to download your free copy of The Children’s Word.

Photo credit: Dormition of the Most Holy Mother of God Parish

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more!  Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our ListenReadWatch Worship.  To learn more about emerging Orthodox leaders in our Community check out OCN 30 Under 30 Initiative.  It is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers.

Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

donate now

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________
Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on TwitterFacebookYouTube, Google+, PinterestLinkedIn and Instagram

written by
avatar
Presvytera Alexandra Houck
Presvytera Alexandra Houck created The Children's Word bulletin so children…
Related Posts
The Children’s Word: Don’t bury your gifts...
The Children’s Word: Jesus is for everybody!
The Children’s Word: Be proud?
The Children’s Word: The biggest party
The Children’s Word: Can you find Christ?
The Children’s Word: A Happy Lent
The Children’s Word: What’s a real discipl...
The Children’s Word: A True Friend
The Children’s Word: Our Lord on the Cross
The Children’s Word: Making progress!
The Children’s Word: When God says “no”
The Children’s Word: It’s hard to be h...
The Children’s Word: Christ is risen!

Listen to 24/7 Orthodox Christian Radio Streaming
Orthodox Christian Liturgical Music Orthodox Christian Talk Radio
Orthodox Christian Network | P.O. Box 4690, Fort Lauderdale Florida, 33338-4690 | Phone: 954-522-5567
The Orthodox Christian Network is a commissioned agency of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of North and Central America
The Orthodox Christian Network is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and all donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Orthodox Christian Network.
©2008-2017 Orthodox Christian Network. All rights reserved.