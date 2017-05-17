Healing with mud?
How many of Christ’s miracles can you list? In the Bible, we hear about many of the wonderful things that Christ did—things that nobody else could do, because He is God. Can you name some? The feeding of the 5,000. The healing of the paralyzed man. We can think of many more! In fact, the Gospel of John tells us that Jesus did so many miracles that if they were all written down, the world could not hold the books that would be written!
Today is the Sunday of the Blind Man. We hear about a man who had been blind ever since he was born. When Jesus passed by, He spat on the dirt, made clay with it, and put it on the blind man’s eyes. When the man went to wash it off, he could see for the first time in his life!
God helps all of us. He hears all of our prayers. But He helps us and answers our prayers in different ways. Making mud from spit seemed like a funny way to heal somebody. But God helps solve each of our problems differently. Sometimes he might answer us right on the spot. Sometimes he might help us years afterwards. Lots of times he will help us in a better way than we could ever imagine!
So let’s try to be like the blind man in the Gospel today. We trust God to help us in the way God knows best. Then we thank God when He does!
EQUAL TO THE APOSTLES: SAINTS CONSTANTINE AND HELEN
You probably know the story about how Saint Helen found the Cross of Christ. But what do you know about her son, the Emperor Constantine? These two great saints did something that gave them the name “Equal to the Apostles.” That means they brought a lot of people to Christ and His Church. Because of them, lots of people became Christian.
Before Emperor Constantine came along, lots and lots of Christians were hurt and killed for their faith. They were supposed to worship whatever idols the emperor wanted them to worship. They worshipped lifeless statues instead of God! But in the year 313, Emperor Constantine passed a great law called the Edict of Milan. That law made it so being a Christian was legal. Christians were allowed to worship our one true God.
Always remember that the saints are people we can pray to for help! Lots of Christians in the world aren’t allowed to be Christian. They are hurt or even killed because they live their Christian faith. Maybe you could ask Saints Constantine and Helen to help these Christians and to give them strength. Can you remember to do that?
We celebrate the nameday of these two saints today, May 21st.
Photo credit: Dormition of the Most Holy Mother of God Parish
ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK
Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is a 501(c)3 and an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America . It is a recognized leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty-two years. We have worked to create a community for both believers and non believers alike by sharing the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week and we want to reach millions more! Signup to receive our newsletter email: info@myocn.net.
Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! You can be inspired daily by the OCN programming from where ever you are by plugging into our Listen, Read, Watch , Wors
Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, volunteers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your sustaining gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure the continued growth of this encouraging Orthodox Community by providing faith-building, free, high-quality programming. Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.
ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!
Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.
______________________________
Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube,