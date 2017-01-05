Help and Hope for Depression

Is depression a spiritual process or a psychological illness? Listen as Fr. Chris speaks with Dr. Byron Gaist, Assistant Professor of Psychology at American College in Cyprus. Perhaps happiness shouldn’t be our goal. His book, Creative Suffering and the Wounded Healer: Analytical Psychology and Orthodox Christian Theology, was mentioned in the interview and is available on our OCN AMAZON store.

But first, listen as Fr. Chris speaks with Anita Devlin about a book she co-wrote with her son, Michael. S.O.B.E.R. portrays the journey of addiction and recovery from two perspectives, the parent’s and the child’s. You can purchase S.O.B.E.R from our OCN AMAZON Store.

