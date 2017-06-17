In the hermitage of humility: the figure of an elder

We’ve come to associate the great Elders almost exclusively with monasteries, and particularly with the Holy Mountain, even though great figures among the clergy, preachers or even ordinary parish priests are often men of virtue, a real light for their flock. I shall attempt here to sketch an outline of the figure of one such, and will refer to some of his teachings.

I should first explain that the priest in question came to our area to serve, although he was originally from somewhere else[1]. He told me that he’d first been a preacher at a very popular place of pilgrimage, which was visited by many people and, naturally, there was the prospect that he’d gradually be promoted to the priesthood. One day, however, he was met by the church wardens of the metropolitan church in our town, who told him that we were like ‘sheep without a shepherd’. It’s true that we’d never had a single educated preacher in our region, so there were no sermons. The area’s very poor, with a lot of residents who hadn’t even finished primary school. There was no religious education, and confession was unheard of. Everybody took Holy Communion without preparation, ‘just to be sure’. Even church-going Christians believed that when we die we’re ‘lost’, and a few old women told pious, but entirely inaccurate religious stories. It wasn’t long before heresies made their appearance with the Pentecostals and Jehovah’s Witnesses, through whom the devil was able to snatch souls.

The priest faced all of this extremely systematically with unfailing and invincible zeal.

I remembering him literally exhausting himself by going round the villages in order to preach. Of course, he spoke in the churches, but when the heresies made their appearance he preferred to speak in the village squares so as to enlighten everyone there. He never abandoned his sermon, even if a storm broke out, though he would then hold an umbrella. He took the errant doctrines one by one and destroyed them with passages from Scripture. In this way, the heresies were unable to find fertile ground on which to spread in our area. As regards the Jehovah’s Witnesses in particular, he advised us not to let them into our homes, not to talk to them on theological matters and to refer them to our priests. He saw to it that well-known clergymen engaged in the struggle against heresies would come to our town and they would hold mass meetings.

When this priest first came to our region, the following preposterous situation arose, as he himself explained to me. He had an uncle who held a leading position in a Left-wing party, so the Leftists thought that the Elder was ‘one of them’. But because he came from a wealthy family, the rich believed the contrary, that is, that the Elder was on their side. Then he founded a charitable institute in which he invested everything he had in order to help those of the lower class who were in need. So the poor thought he was on their side. Everybody ended up confused because they didn’t know whose side this newly-arrived priest was on. What they didn’t understand was that he wasn’t in favour of anyone, but of everyone. He sought every ‘lost sheep’, whoever it was, so that he could assist them in a spirit of love and sacrifice.

He founded this charitable institute out of a genuine spirit of philanthropy and he spent the whole of his life there. One day, I asked him why he chose to spend his life in the ‘melancholy’ atmosphere of sickness and weakness and he explained to me that charity is a very great virtue, and, indeed, according to the parable of the judgement, is the basis on which Christ will judge the world. The only people whom Christ called ‘damned’ are those who are uncharitable. There, in that atmosphere of disability, the Elder joyfully recollected that he ‘had everything that Christ required’. He was feeding the hungry, giving water to the thirsty and visiting the sick. Naturally he did his best to ensure that the atmosphere in the institution was nice and cheerful, in order to lighten the cross of those who were suffering.

(to be continued)

[1] The person who wrote this article has asked us not to reveal his personal details or those of the Elder concerned. They are, however, known to the editorial team here at Pemptousia.

Source: pemptousia.com

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK

The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity and seekers around the world through media ministry. CLICK HERE to download our brochure.

This 501(c)3 is recognized as a leader in the Orthodox Media field and has sustained consistent growth over twenty years. OCN shares the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media. We are on a mission to inspire Orthodox Christians Worldwide. We have reached 5.7 Million People in One Week. Much like public radio, the Orthodox Christian Network relies on the support of our listeners, readers, and fans. If you are interested in supporting our work, you can send your gift by direct mail, over the phone, or on our website. Your gift will ensure that OCN may continue to offer free, high-quality, Orthodox media.

OCN has partnered with Pemptousia, a Contemporary post-modern man does understand what man is. Through its presence in the internet world, Pemptousia, with its spirit of respect for beauty that characterizes it, wishes to contribute to the presentation of a better meaning of life for man, to the search for the ontological dimension of man, and to the awareness of the unfathomable mystery of man who is always in Christ in the process of becoming, of man who is in the image of divine beauty. And the beauty of man springs from the beauty of the Triune God. In the end, “beauty will save the world”.

Do you find it hard to keep focused on Christ when you’re on the go? OCN makes it easy! Give today to help you and your Orthodox community stay connected no matter the location.

ORTHODOX MOBILE APPS ARE HERE!

Click here to download the Spark OCN and Orthodox Prayer Book.

_______________________________________________________________________

Posted by the Orthodox Christian Network. OCN is on Social Media! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram